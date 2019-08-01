Mastercard (MA) Stock Price Rose While Ithaka Group Has Upped Stake by $845,295; As Salesforce Com (CRM) Stock Price Declined, Holder Gotham Asset Management Upped Position

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 191.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 11,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 17,725 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, up from 6,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $155.66. About 1.59M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q BILLINGS GROWTH +17%, EST. +12%; 09/03/2018 – Dropbox and Salesforce Form Strategic Partnership; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Rev $3.22B-$3.23B; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-23B ON MULESOFT; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- PROVIDING NEW DISCLOSURE CALLED REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE, REPRESENTING ALL FUTURE REVENUES THAT ARE UNDER THE CONTRACT- CONF CALL; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce 10-K: Salesforce Ventures Recently Agreed to Invest Another $100M in ‘a Late Stage Technology Company; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce will pay $44.89 per share for Mulesoft, a 36 percent premium; 24/05/2018 – Salesforce Positioned as a Leader in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center for Tenth Consecutive Year

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 3,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 178,058 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.92 million, up from 174,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $274.91. About 741,338 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96 billion and $6.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) by 277,734 shares to 29,242 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in U S Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 12,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,489 shares, and cut its stake in Winnebago Inds Inc (NYSE:WGO).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 insider sales for $11.85 million activity. 6,331 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $1.00 million were sold by Harris Parker. $16,971 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Roos John Victor on Thursday, January 31. 14,897 shares were sold by Allanson Joe, worth $2.31M on Friday, February 1. $134,514 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Hawkins Mark J. $1.59M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Benioff Marc. $811,530 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Weaver Amy E.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lakeview Prns Limited Com stated it has 3,752 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.13% or 137,473 shares. Intrust Comml Bank Na has invested 0.39% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 855,750 are owned by Service Automobile Association. Provise Mgmt Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6,935 shares. Mariner Ltd Llc holds 197,542 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. First Citizens Retail Bank & holds 29,353 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Com owns 17,725 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Junto Cap Mgmt Lp owns 352,688 shares. Clough Capital Prns Lp holds 2.28% or 164,295 shares in its portfolio. Iberiabank owns 0.86% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 47,076 shares. Cypress Cap Grp reported 38,490 shares stake. Capstone Investment Ltd Llc owns 4,670 shares. Amarillo National Bank holds 4,413 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated accumulated 2,058 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $19.91 million activity.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35 million and $627.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 47,488 shares to 72,370 shares, valued at $13.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc. Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 31,961 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,477 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc..