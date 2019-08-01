Mastercard (MA) Stock Price Rose While Harvey Capital Management Has Trimmed by $1.12 Million Its Position; Western Digital (WDC) Shareholder Eqis Capital Management Trimmed Its Position

Harvey Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 24.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc sold 4,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 15,045 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, down from 19,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $273.59. About 4.30M shares traded or 23.06% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Eqis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 33.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc sold 15,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 30,418 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, down from 45,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.24B market cap company. The stock increased 2.84% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $55.42. About 12.26 million shares traded or 100.11% up from the average. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 09/03/2018 – Toshiba expects to complete chip unit sale by June at latest – exec; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Western Digital; 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q ADJ EPS $3.63, EST. $3.30; 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital’s Buybacks: Do They Mean NAND Is Doing Much Better Than Feared? — Barron’s Blog

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73 million and $208.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Sp 500 Index Etf (IVV) by 3,630 shares to 6,513 shares, valued at $1.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 3,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Canandaigua Bancorporation And has invested 0.51% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Crawford Inv Counsel has 1,923 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Scharf Limited Liability Corp has 15,239 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Duncker Streett & accumulated 53,552 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation has 0.12% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Acg Wealth has 0.05% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Lc has invested 2.37% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Private Wealth Prtnrs stated it has 0.23% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cobblestone Capital Ltd Ny stated it has 4,440 shares. Sageworth Tru Co reported 250 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has invested 7.04% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Twin Tree Mngmt Lp owns 17,893 shares. Financial Counselors, a Missouri-based fund reported 6,522 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc holds 412,444 shares. Kcm Invest holds 0.02% or 1,563 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $19.91 million activity.

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38M and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,935 shares to 4,339 shares, valued at $833,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (EBND) by 38,033 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,919 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).