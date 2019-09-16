Mastercard (MA) Stake Maintained by Profund Advisors Llc; Home Depot (HD) Stock Price Rose While Klingenstein Fields & Co Has Raised by $14.60 Million Its Position

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 35272% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 70,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 70,744 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.71 million, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $231.53. About 865,863 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Shrugs Off Winter Blues; 21/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas congressman tells TV station KXAN that Austin suspect bought bomb-making equipment at a; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 08/03/2018 – USA TODAY Money: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Hiring at Primary Technology Centers in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas; 25/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander has died after a shooting at a Home Depot yesterday; 24/04/2018 – NBC 10 WJAR: #BREAKING: Two officers, one civilian shot at Home Depot in #Dallas; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES

Profund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 35.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc bought 6,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 23,558 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.23M, up from 17,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $273.8. About 865,060 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE CREDIT SAYS ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO DEVELOP NEW CREDIT PRODUCT FOR AMERICANS WITH LOW OR NO CREDIT SCORES; 06/03/2018 – XOX SAYS HASN’T ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO WORK WITH MASTERCARD; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion; 28/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $207; 22/03/2018 – Mastercard Foundation to spend $100m in Rwanda to help create jobs; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Ann Cairns Vice Chairman; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD XOXB.KL – CO HAS YET TO ENTER INTO ANY FORM OF AGREEMENT WITH MASTERCARD; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 17/05/2018 – Mastercard Class A Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Home Depot trims full-year sales outlook – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Home Depot Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Home Depot Explains Its Reduced Expectations – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons You Should Buy into the Home Depot Stock Bump – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sfmg Lc owns 0.15% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 5,083 shares. Bainco invested 1.56% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 101,136 shares. Stock Yards Bank & Trust has invested 2.18% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Argent Mgmt Ltd Com reported 4,501 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. New York-based Spirit Of America Corporation has invested 0.4% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Woodley Farra Manion Mngmt Inc has 3.23% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Lowe Brockenbrough And has invested 1.08% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Affinity Investment Ltd Company accumulated 2.23% or 37,464 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership owns 57,537 shares. Lincoln Ltd Llc has 3,100 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Matrix Asset Advsr Incorporated Ny has 1.35% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 36,619 shares. Hills Savings Bank & Tru Co holds 2.23% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 41,520 shares. Cap Planning Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,453 shares. Novare Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 37,201 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18B and $1.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 223,818 shares to 200 shares, valued at $1,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 17,315 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 482,440 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (Put) (NYSE:FDX).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of stock. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, July 31.

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $2.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 64,990 shares to 534,114 shares, valued at $25.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5,748 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,879 shares, and cut its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro.