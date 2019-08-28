Mastercard (MA) Stake Maintained by Jennison Associates Llc; Maplelane Capital Position in Netflix (NFLX) Has Raised by $118.55 Million as Valuation Declined

Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 0.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 3,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 14.76 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48B, up from 14.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $281.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $277.94. About 1.66M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 27/04/2018 – Mastercard Nominates 14 Candidates for Election to Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 30/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS UNDER ONE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 28/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $207; 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Ann Cairns Vice Chairman; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 154.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 333,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 548,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.39 million, up from 215,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $291.83. About 3.18 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 19/04/2018 – BHARTI AIRTEL, NETFLIX ARE SAID TO DISCUSS CONTENT TIE-UP: PTI; 21/05/2018 – Tristate News: Obamas announce Netflix deal; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business; 02/04/2018 – PrecisionTrade365: Exclusive content. April 2- 6, 2018ETFs guide; 19/05/2018 – Decider: Netflix Is Still Nabbing More And More Subscribers Each Quarter; 01/05/2018 – SONY Pictures Entertainment, ABC’s The Good Doctor & Netflix’s Atypical Honored by Ed Asner and Autism Society at 2nd Annual Au; 22/03/2018 – 11 Great Titles Expiring From Netflix in April; 12/04/2018 – NETFLIX: WEDBUSH SAYS LESS CONTENT FROM DIS, MIGRATION OF CMCSA, TWX AND FOXA CONTENT TOWARDS DEALS WITH HULU TO LEAD TO LOWER SUBSCRIBER SATISFACTION; 18/04/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple said to plan a ‘Netflix for news’ in latest services push; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 175,739 shares to 690,992 shares, valued at $76.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brighthouse Finl Inc by 15,993 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.43 million shares, and cut its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $3.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 198,500 shares to 441,500 shares, valued at $123.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 91,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,579 shares, and cut its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (Put) (NASDAQ:STX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.