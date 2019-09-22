Mastercard (MA) Stake Held by Martin Currie Ltd; As Cbs (CBS) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Advent Capital Management Has Decreased Stake

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 16.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 4,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 34,283 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.07M, up from 29,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $271.17. About 5.58 million shares traded or 64.60% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in Cbs Corp (CBS) by 65.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 5,019 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $250,000, down from 14,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Cbs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $41.88. About 8.19M shares traded or 118.14% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 18/05/2018 – WPRI 12: #BREAKING – CBS affiliate @KHOU reporting at least 8 fatalities in #SantaFe school shooting; 26/03/2018 – CBS: 60 MINUTES HAD HIGHEST METERED MKT RATING IN ABOUT 10 YRS; 09/04/2018 – CNBC: Viacom has asked CBS to sweeten its merger bid by about $2.8 billion, sources say; 22/05/2018 – CBS plans to challenge Redstone over bylaws change; 21/05/2018 – CBS’s “60 Minutes” ran a segment Sunday night on Google’s unparalleled power in search; 21/03/2018 – WFRVNews: BREAKING OVERNIGHT: The suspect in the spate of bombings in Austin, Texas is dead, CBS Austin affiliate KEYE-TV; 11/04/2018 – BREAKING: Shari Redstone likely to fire Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 13/03/2018 – Brian Schwartz: Sources close to $CBS- $VIAB tell me conversations between both special committees about a potential merger are; 14/05/2018 – National Amusements Says It Had No Intention of Forcing a Merger Not Supported by Both CBS and Viacom

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. CBS’s profit will be $503.84M for 7.81 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset holds 0.07% or 16,638 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.3% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). 618 were reported by Kings Point Cap. Johnson Fincl Gru has 0.01% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 1,806 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holdg Inc invested 0.06% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). 10 were reported by Clarivest Asset Llc. Pointstate LP accumulated 57,600 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt holds 0.73% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) or 648,507 shares. Cambridge Invest Advsr Incorporated reported 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt accumulated 823,221 shares. Architects Incorporated reported 1,580 shares stake. 778 are owned by Captrust Finance Advisors. Hartford Inv reported 0.05% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co has 0.02% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS).

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $5.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical (Prn) by 5.41M shares to 28.26 million shares, valued at $31.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Horizon Pharma Inv Ltd (Prn) by 5.90M shares in the quarter, for a total of 29.90M shares, and has risen its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. $413,560 worth of stock was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. $468,603 worth of stock was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.