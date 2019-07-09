Mastercard (MA) Stake Has Lifted by Motley Fool Asset Management Llc; Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) Holder Westover Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Holding as Market Value Declined

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 34.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,356 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $997,000, down from 11,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $136.01. About 169,481 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 2.38% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adap; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Sees 2Q Rev $135M-$141M; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive lsolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adapters in 25W – 65W Output Power Range; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q EPS 49c; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Adj EPS 79c; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 77C; 23/03/2018 Monolithic Power Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Rev $129.2M; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q REV. $129.2M, EST. $125.3M; 11/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Announces Analyst Day on June 7, 2018

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 2.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 2,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 109,378 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.75M, up from 107,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $271.23. About 2.22 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard®; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Gilberto Caldart President, International; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 09/03/2018 – PaymentsSource: Mastercard aligns its physical and digital operations, creates spinoff venture; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%; 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey-based Peapack Gladstone Fincl has invested 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 9,550 were accumulated by Cumberland Prtnrs. Duff & Phelps Invest Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). First Allied Advisory Service holds 0.25% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 31,544 shares. Bell National Bank invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Coatue Management Ltd Liability accumulated 5.5% or 2.11M shares. Guardian Capital LP has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Welch Forbes Limited has invested 0.08% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). California Employees Retirement System holds 1.72M shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. South State holds 1.47% or 60,510 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Natl Bank Of The West has 0.51% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 18,363 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada invested in 0.06% or 3,667 shares. Bailard stated it has 1,986 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Vestor Cap Limited Liability holds 51,484 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advsr Inc has 120,997 shares.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $192.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 2,703 shares to 11,738 shares, valued at $3.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (IPE) by 15,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,296 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Analysts await Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.55 per share. MPWR’s profit will be $25.41 million for 56.67 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MPWR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 6.36% less from 42.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kansas-based Waddell & Reed Financial has invested 0.39% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). 4,619 were reported by South Texas Money Management Limited. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 34,758 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 14,100 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 42,576 shares. Kames Cap Public Ltd invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Natixis Advsr LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 23,647 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Raymond James Na has 0.02% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 2,681 shares. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Rech invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 10,600 shares. Secor Capital Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 32,349 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc invested in 0.01% or 170,436 shares. 14,291 are held by Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Bahl & Gaynor stated it has 32,677 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 14 sales for $38.09 million activity. Shares for $2.83M were sold by Tseng Saria. 3,623 shares were sold by Xiao Deming, worth $469,501 on Monday, February 4. On Monday, February 11 Hsing Michael sold $9.52M worth of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) or 72,851 shares. 4,615 shares were sold by Sciammas Maurice, worth $598,053. Shares for $1.65M were sold by Blegen Theodore on Monday, February 11.