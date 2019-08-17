Mastercard (MA) Stake Boosted by Veritas Investment Management Llp; As Kinross Gold (KGC) Market Valuation Rose, Ruffer Llp Trimmed Its Holding

Ruffer Llp decreased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp sold 1.82M shares as the company’s stock rose 31.37% . The institutional investor held 66.62M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $223.87 million, down from 68.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Kinross Gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.78. About 12.94 million shares traded. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has risen 11.67% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 26/03/2018 – SEC Press Release: Kinross Gold Charged With FCPA Violations; 26/03/2018 – SEC Fines Kinross Gold Over FCPA Violations — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 Kinross adopts new shareholder rights plan; 09/04/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO – WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR SANCTION LEGISLATION IN CANADA, U.S. AND EUROPEAN UNION SO CO AND UNITS REMAIN IN COMPLIANCE; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS: MAURITANIA COULD SEEK SOME KIND OF ADVANCED ROYALTY; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Kinross Gold To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BB+’; Otlk Stable; 26/03/2018 – SEC: Kinross Gold Violations Arise From Failure to Implement Adequate Accounting controls of Two African Subsidiaries; 09/05/2018 – Kinross announces Annual Shareholder Meeting voting results; 09/04/2018 – Kinross Gold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS COULD SEEK INT. ARBITRATION IF MAURITANIA CHANGES RULES

Veritas Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp bought 5,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 375,983 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.50M, up from 370,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $274.36. About 2.72 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 1.27 million shares to 6.50M shares, valued at $241.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 970,362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Harmony Gold Mng Ltd (NYSE:HMY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.