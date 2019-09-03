Mastercard (MA) Shares Rose While Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Trimmed by $2.16 Million Its Stake; Nxp Semiconductor N.V. (NXPI) Holding Maintained by Jacobs & Co

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 9,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 167,253 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.38M, down from 176,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $281.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $280.11. About 2.28M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Jacobs & Co increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductor N.V. (NXPI) by 277.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co bought 29,938 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 40,720 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60 million, up from 10,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductor N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $99.17. About 1.72 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 27/05/2018 – QUALCOMM TO MEET CHINA REGULATORS THIS WEEK ON NXP DEAL: RTRS; 22/05/2018 – NXP Semi Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 15/05/2018 – UBS Adds Aptiv, Cuts UBS, Buys More NXP Semi: 13F; 24/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS HOLDER ELLIOTT CONFIRMS 4.95% EXPOSURE; 07/05/2018 – ING Adds NXP Semi, Exits Shire, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 14/05/2018 – China to Reopen Review of Qualcomm’s NXP Takeover Proposal -Bloomberg; 28/05/2018 – USI Announces SOM IoT Module Products with NXP And Qualcomm Solutions; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE, AT MOFCOM REQUEST, TO WITHDRAW & REFILE; 25/04/2018 – The semiconductor company also took steps to refile a takeover bid for Dutch semiconductor company NXP Semiconductors

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56 million and $587.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,329 shares to 137,514 shares, valued at $16.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,631 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Adr A.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. The insider Mastercard Foundation sold $6.62M. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $898.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teradata Corp Del (NYSE:TDC) by 24,786 shares to 49,786 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 25,158 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,038 shares, and has risen its stake in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.03 billion for 34.67 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

