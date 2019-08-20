Mastercard (MA) Shares Rose While Redwood Investments Has Lowered Its Position; Gabelli Funds Has Boosted Cutera Com (CUTR) Position by $584,800

Redwood Investments Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc sold 2,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 61,109 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.39 million, down from 63,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $279.34. About 998,385 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 19/03/2018 – MASTERCARD OPEN TO FACILITATING NATIONAL DIGITAL CURRENCIES: FT; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 15/03/2018 – MASTERCARD FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard’s Predictive Analytics Solution Minimizes Risk for Retailers; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 28/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $207

Gabelli Funds Llc increased its stake in Cutera Inc Com (CUTR) by 5.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc bought 34,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.44% . The institutional investor held 644,807 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.39 million, up from 610,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Cutera Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $455.29 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $32.13. About 43,349 shares traded. Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) has declined 33.87% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CUTR News: 08/05/2018 – Cutera 1Q Loss $2.03M; 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.03 TO $1.11; 08/05/2018 – Cutera Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.03-Adj EPS $1.11; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cutera Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUTR); 08/05/2018 – Cutera 1Q Rev $34.1M; 28/03/2018 – Cutera Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Cutera Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 21-22; 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 18 TO 20 PCT; 28/03/2018 – Cutera at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.95, REV VIEW $179.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78 million and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 504 shares to 13,175 shares, valued at $23.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mimecast Ltd by 37,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 229,801 shares, and has risen its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Top Stocks in Temasekâ€™s Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “MasterCard Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “What We Know About Mastercard’s Reported New Interest In Cryptocurrencies – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard: The Dip Represents A Potential Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90B and $15.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Elec Co (NYSE:GE) by 409,500 shares to 764,500 shares, valued at $7.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkley W R Corp Com (NYSE:WRB) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,800 shares, and cut its stake in Pg&E Corp Com (NYSE:PCG).

More notable recent Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Cutera (CUTR) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on May 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Appian, Chuy’s Holdings, and Cutera Jumped Today – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “InMode: Beautiful IPO, Or Not – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cutera, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on October 23, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cutera Appoints Katherine Zanotti and Joseph Whitters to its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 20, 2019.