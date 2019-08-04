Mastercard (MA) Shares Rose While Penobscot Investment Management Company Lifted Its Position; Dupont Capital Management Has Cut Its Position in Pbf Energy Class A (PBF) by $866,450 as Stock Price Declined

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc Class A (PBF) by 67.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 27,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The institutional investor held 13,249 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $413,000, down from 41,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $24.5. About 2.53 million shares traded or 17.08% up from the average. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Buys Several Developmet Assets From Unit of PBF Energy; 05/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE REFINERY PLANS FCCU RESTART FOR LATE NEXT WEEK; 10/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT RESTART EXPECTED BY WEEKEND; 13/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS GASOLINE UNIT; 20/03/2018 – PBF ENERGY CHALMETTE REIFNERY CAT CRACKER, ALKY UNIT REMAIN SHUT FOR MONTH-LONG OVERHAUL; 11/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY ON SCHEDULE TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT IN NEXT TWO DAYS; 12/04/2018 – PBF ENERGY CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNIT; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Buys Cummin Terminal in Knoxville, Tenn; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST REDUCED PBF, ABC, IMOS, FWP IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC – 2018 REVOLVING LOAN HAS A MAXIMUM COMMITMENT OF $3.4 BLN & A MATURITY DATE OF MAY 2023

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc bought 1,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 44,509 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.48M, up from 42,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $269.45. About 4.44M shares traded or 27.19% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63M and $472.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb (NYSE:CB) by 2,398 shares to 17,639 shares, valued at $2.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 14,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,215 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 5 insider sales for $28.36 million activity. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Klingenstein Lc owns 10,000 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Regions Fincl Corporation holds 91,820 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Cap Ca invested 0.53% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). M&R Cap Mngmt invested in 0.19% or 3,300 shares. Regent Limited Liability Corp has 2,969 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Essex Financial Inc reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Td Asset Inc holds 858,796 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Limited invested in 572,838 shares or 1.24% of the stock. Karp Capital holds 8,634 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt reported 144,355 shares. Citizens & Northern Corp has invested 0.88% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.76% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Washington State Bank owns 9,988 shares. Rbf Cap owns 67,500 shares or 1.87% of their US portfolio. Harvey Comm Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.5% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48B and $4.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 12,349 shares to 19,182 shares, valued at $4.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 21,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,973 shares, and has risen its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).