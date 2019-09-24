Mastercard (MA) Shares Rose While Marshall & Sullivan Has Lowered Its Holding by $398,640; Fiserv (FISV) Shareholder Dudley & Shanley Has Lowered Its Stake as Stock Rose

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (FISV) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 35,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 311,550 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.40 million, down from 346,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $104.37. About 2.56M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B; 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold 1,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 18,689 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.94M, down from 20,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $274.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $270.43. About 2.72M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 17/05/2018 – Mastercard Class A Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 22/03/2018 – Mastercard Foundation to spend $100m in Rwanda to help create jobs; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call; 09/03/2018 – PaymentsSource: Mastercard aligns its physical and digital operations, creates spinoff venture; 03/05/2018 – Are cryptocurrencies to blame for Mastercard’s lower first quarter results?

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 33.47 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. 1,500 shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of stock or 1,735 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1.

Marshall & Sullivan Inc, which manages about $278.30 million and $141.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,319 shares to 102,665 shares, valued at $15.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98 million and $414.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iridium Comm. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 471,250 shares to 869,850 shares, valued at $20.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 45,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC).