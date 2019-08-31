Mastercard (MA) Shares Rose While Dock Street Asset Management Has Decreased Position by $846,705; Investment Counselors Of Maryland Has Lifted Position in First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) by $739,200 as Market Value Rose

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc bought 21,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 534,775 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.91M, up from 513,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in First Industrial Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $38.95. About 400,823 shares traded. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has risen 19.46% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FR News: 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q EPS 30c; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Rev $99.8M; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Net $37.5M; 16/03/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 16/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR AT ‘BBB’; 06/03/2018 First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on Marc; 30/04/2018 – First Industrial Realty Said to Offer Shrs at $30.50-30.80/Shr; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q FFO 38c/Shr; 21/04/2018 – DJ First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FR); 04/05/2018 – Barings Buys New 1.2% Position in First Industrial Realty

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 4.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 3,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 70,213 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.53 million, down from 73,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 2.26M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold FR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 115.65 million shares or 1.24% more from 114.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 138,717 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 8,000 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Wells Fargo And Company Mn has 0% invested in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Geode Capital Management Ltd has 1.87M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Citigroup stated it has 154,626 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The New York-based Amer Group has invested 0.04% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Exane Derivatives stated it has 4,629 shares. Vanguard Gp reported 19.20M shares. Cornerstone Advsr reported 71 shares stake. Nomura Asset Mgmt has 0.03% invested in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 78,880 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans owns 174,955 shares. 146 are held by Moody Commercial Bank Division. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Ltd Llc holds 21,507 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company owns 25,688 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 58,482 shares to 526,038 shares, valued at $31.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brady Corp Cl A (NYSE:BRC) by 167,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 331,341 shares, and cut its stake in Heartland Express Inc (NASDAQ:HTLD).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was made by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. DAVIS RICHARD K also bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Notis owns 38,339 shares for 4.36% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cambridge Fin Group has 0% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Birinyi, Connecticut-based fund reported 75,777 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.44% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 375,319 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 791,446 shares. Lakewood Cap Mngmt LP holds 1.26% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 191,298 shares. Hills Financial Bank And Tru reported 3,914 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. 3,560 are held by Cadence Capital Mngmt Limited Company. Efg Asset (Americas) Corporation owns 28,110 shares or 2.01% of their US portfolio. Landscape Ltd invested in 956 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 4,000 were reported by Mngmt Associate. Peoples Financial Services Corporation reported 2.1% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 99,991 were reported by Suntrust Banks. 60,083 were accumulated by Finemark Bancorporation Trust. 10 reported 1,207 shares stake.