Mastercard (MA) Shares Rose While Crescent Park Management LP Increased by $4.70 Million Its Stake; As Eagle Materials (EXP) Valuation Rose, Maverick Capital LTD Has Cut Its Stake

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 6.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 119,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.79M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150.88M, down from 1.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $89.21. About 283,489 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 16.59% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Exits Ball, Cuts Eagle Materials; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Eagle Materials; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Dividend of 10c; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 20.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXP); 14/05/2018 – Tocqueville Adds Eagle Materials, Exits Goldman Sachs: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release; 09/03/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Crescent Park Management Lp increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp bought 20,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,048 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.56M, up from 80,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $282.07. About 2.15 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71B and $7.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 40,830 shares to 81,910 shares, valued at $13.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 209,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 426,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Analysts await Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 8.44% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.54 per share. EXP’s profit will be $60.91 million for 15.82 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Eagle Materials Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.07% EPS growth.

