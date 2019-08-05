Mastercard (MA) Shares Rose While Clarivest Asset Management Decreased Its Position; St James Investment Company Has Lowered Its Stake in Anheuser (BUD) by $8.34 Million as Valuation Rose

St James Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 17.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc sold 100,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 461,277 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.73M, down from 561,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $97.66. About 115,060 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 04/04/2018 – C&C: AB InBev Will Provide More Fincl Support to Transaction; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – AB INBEV WILL PROVIDE ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-AB-InBev to expand in Tanzania with new $100 mln brewery- Bloomberg; 08/05/2018 – Budweiser Kicks Off “Light Up the FIFA World Cup™” Global Campaign to Celebrate the Energy of 2018 FIFA World Cup™; 09/05/2018 – Brazilian beverage company Ambev misses quarterly profit estimates; 22/03/2018 – Government funding bill hits snag in U.S. Senate; 20/03/2018 – Treasurys Decline Against Backdrop of Fed meeting, AB InBev Bond Sale; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS EXPECT NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURE OF BETWEEN 4.0 AND 4.5 BILLION USD IN FY18; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 29,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 420,189 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.94 million, down from 449,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $263.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.76% or $10.14 during the last trading session, reaching $259.32. About 676,930 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD- CLARIFY THAT CO IS CURRENTLY ONLY EXPLORING OPPORTUNITY TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO BRING PAYMENT EFFICIENCY TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD: LYONS LEAVES CO. TO START VENTURE FOR SERVICES; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES GILBERTO CALDART PRESIDENT, INTL

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Nike, Budweiser among the brands lauding women’s soccer team win – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV: Assets Continue To Be On Sale – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Fourth Of July Pop, Boom, And Sparkle: Summer Seasonal Stocks To Consider – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What Caused Anheuser-Busch InBev Stock to Fall 15% Last Month – Motley Fool” published on January 08, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “What To Expect From Anheuser-Busch InBev’s Q2 2019 Earnings Report? – Forbes” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling holds 9,822 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors invested in 17,105 shares. Natixis Ltd Partnership has invested 0.11% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 33,746 shares. Valley National Advisers Inc owns 147 shares. Mai Capital Mngmt reported 0.05% stake. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.64% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) or 343,966 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Fiera Capital reported 10,657 shares stake. Lenox Wealth Mngmt reported 309 shares stake. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp holds 0.01% or 17,895 shares. Edge Wealth Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 100 shares. Raymond James And Associate reported 571,543 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Company has 337 shares. 30,000 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc.

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Inc Class C (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 212,992 shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $45.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) by 52,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,695 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 37.80% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.26 billion for 21.61 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiedemann Ltd Liability Co has 15,948 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. M&R Capital Management Incorporated reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Birinyi Associates holds 7.64% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 75,777 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Company holds 0.18% or 10,984 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.64% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Symphony Asset Management Llc has invested 0.21% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Chevy Chase Tru Holdg holds 0.83% or 792,316 shares. Ithaka Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6.68% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 84,632 were accumulated by Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Lc. 90,877 are held by First Foundation. Weik, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,865 shares. Consulate reported 1,558 shares. Kepos Capital Lp stated it has 0.46% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). New York-based Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Co New York has invested 0.67% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Daiwa Secs Gp Inc holds 55,529 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 5 insider sales for $28.36 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 156,328 shares to 281,210 shares, valued at $5.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 59,242 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,411 shares, and has risen its stake in Endo Intl Plc (NASDAQ:ENDP).

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Summer Heats Up at Mastercard – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mastercard Incorporated 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “MasterCard Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.