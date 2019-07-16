Mastercard (MA) Shares Rose While Bank Of The West Has Trimmed Holding by $387,985; Investment Management Of Virginia Decreased Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake as Stock Declined

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 8.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 1,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,363 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, down from 20,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $276.41. About 2.37 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD: LYONS LEAVES CO. TO START VENTURE FOR SERVICES; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Adj EPS $1.50; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD XOXB.KL – CO HAS YET TO ENTER INTO ANY FORM OF AGREEMENT WITH MASTERCARD; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open `Rock `n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) by 12.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 2,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,485 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, down from 22,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $105.93. About 2.51 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups KEMET to ‘B+’ On Strong Oper Perf, Lower Leverage; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Fremont-Rideout Hlth Gp, CA Bnd Rtg To ‘A’ Fm ‘BBB-‘; 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks — Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%; 26/04/2018 – UPS – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL REVENUE INCREASED 15%; 16/04/2018 – UPS: George Willis Appointment Is Effective May 1; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GAS LEAK FROM PROPANE TANKS INSIDE A TRAILER MAY HAVE CAUSED EXPLOSION AT KENTUCKY FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – UPS Cost Pressures Crimp Courier’s Plan for E-Commerce Riches; 21/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces Availability of APC Smart-UPS with Li-Ion Technology for the UK & Ireland; 25/04/2018 – UPS To Offer Voluntary Retirement Plans To Reduce Headcount, Cut Expenses — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – UPS reported higher first-quarter net profit on Thursday

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.04 million activity.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86B for 37.97 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Shares for $1.01M were sold by Peretz Richard N..

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.93 EPS, down 0.52% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.94 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.66B for 13.72 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.85% EPS growth.

