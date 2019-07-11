Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Winslow Evans & Crocker Has Decreased Its Stake by $568,700; As Matador Resources Co (MTDR) Stock Rose, Pier Capital Raised by $929,309 Its Position

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc sold 2,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,790 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31M, down from 46,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $279.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $275.38. About 1.85M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Profit Gets a Boost From Customers Traveling Abroad; 19/04/2018 – CPI Card Group White Paper Lights the Road to a Rewarding Dual Interface Card Program; 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript); 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires Obama Trade Official Froman in Strategic Growth

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Matador Resources Co (MTDR) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 48,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 397,044 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.68 million, up from 348,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Matador Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.93% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $19.78. About 2.16M shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 39.01% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 15/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – TOTAL ESTIMATED GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING, BEFORE ESTIMATED FEES AND EXPENSES, ARE APPROXIMATELY $229.3 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Matador Resources Company Announces Completion and Start-up of Expansion of Black River Processing Plant in Rustler Breaks; 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: Matador’s Ratings Upgrade Reflects the Co’s Growing Production and Reserves While Improving Its Cost Structure and Cap Efficiency; 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q EPS 55c; 14/03/2018 – Matador Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/03/2018 – MATADOR TO B1 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MATADOR RESOURCES CO TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q Net $59.9M; 19/04/2018 – MATADOR REPORTS COMPLETION & EXPANSION OF BLACK RIVER PLANT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $273,060 activity. STEWART KENNETH L. also bought $88,800 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) on Friday, May 24. Adams Craig N had bought 1,000 shares worth $16,000. 5,000 shares were bought by Robinson Bradley M, worth $83,800.





Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.85B for 37.83 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.