Mastercard (MA) Shareholder White Elm Capital Has Trimmed Holding by $2.51 Million; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Declined, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has Decreased Stake by $465,920

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold 5,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 105,417 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.52 million, down from 111,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $296.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $70.01. About 1.12M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Improve Energy Efficiency in Refining, Chemical Manufacturing; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Punished for Departing From Big Oil’s Austerity Hymnal; 28/05/2018 – ENI, EXXON, OIL AND GAS PLAN OFFSHORE DRILLING IN PAKISTAN: APP; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: IN THE YEARS FOLLOWING 2022, GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION WILL BE “BUILT DOWN TO ZERO”; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXXONMOBIL IS UNDERTAKING INITIATIVES TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE METHANE EMISSIONS; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum Refining; 23/03/2018 – Russia to decide on oil output hike by Exxon-led project by end-April; 14/03/2018 – VITOL DEVELOPING LNG IMPORT PROJECT IN BANGLADESH; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS UP TO 4 WELLS PLANNED IN 2018 – 2019 IN BRAZIL; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Plan Projects Double-Digit Rates of Return in All Three Segments

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 11.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 83,860 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.75M, down from 94,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $265.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $261.9. About 235,654 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $674.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 1,378 shares to 6,118 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 15,004 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 35,746 were reported by Rench Wealth Inc. 48,791 were accumulated by Stevens First Principles Invest Advsr. Provident Mngmt reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cahill holds 11,084 shares. Ims Cap Mgmt owns 5,185 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.42M shares. Professional Advisory Svcs invested in 0.18% or 11,392 shares. California-based Stonebridge Capital Mngmt has invested 3% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.43% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hamlin Cap Mngmt Ltd Co holds 1.78% or 493,412 shares. Castleark Mngmt Limited holds 0.14% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 45,530 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd invested in 0.25% or 4,686 shares. Peak Asset Mgmt Limited Co owns 0.38% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 13,868 shares. Advisory Alpha holds 0% or 11,806 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 6 sales for $32.58 million activity. On Wednesday, July 31 the insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $379.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 24,300 shares to 110,900 shares, valued at $9.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 36,732 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,532 shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (NYSE:WMS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Inc invested 0.87% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cim Invest Mangement Incorporated stated it has 7,082 shares. Maryland holds 157,380 shares or 4.59% of its portfolio. Bath Savings Trust Com holds 5.89% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 118,725 shares. Hilltop Holdg holds 0.54% or 10,888 shares in its portfolio. The Ohio-based Park National Oh has invested 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Zweig, Alabama-based fund reported 167,253 shares. Samlyn Ltd Company stated it has 1.99% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.7% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). The California-based Mig Capital Limited Com has invested 6.48% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0.78% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Zacks Inv Management holds 0.18% or 35,606 shares in its portfolio. Beese Fulmer Investment Management holds 3.68% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 79,241 shares. East Coast Asset Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 169,754 shares. Artisan Prns Partnership, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 165,022 shares.

