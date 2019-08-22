Mastercard (MA) Shareholder White Elm Capital Cut Its Position by $2.51 Million; Winslow Capital Management Stake In Facebook (FB) Was Boosted

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 90922.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 3.49M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 3.50M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $583.08 million, up from 3,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $514.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $180.37. About 3.45 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – CALSTRS TO ENGAGE WITH FACEBOOK MANAGEMENT ON SECURITY ISSUES; 20/03/2018 – New Jersey AG: Statement of Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal on Facebook Data Breach; 15/05/2018 – Facebook says posts with graphic violence rose in early 2018; 16/04/2018 – Facebook Must Face Group Suit Claiming It Stole Biometric Data; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook delays home-speaker unveil amid data crisis – Bloomberg; 11/05/2018 – Congress finally published all of the political Facebook ads purchased by Russian groups hoping to sow discord before and after the 2016 U.S. election; 06/04/2018 – FACEBOOK HAD PREVIOUSLY STOPPED SHORT OF ENDORSING HONEST ADS ACT, SAYING ONLY IT WOULD WORK WITH LAWMAKERS; 25/04/2018 – Facebook’s Privacy Scandal Appears to Have Little Effect on Its Bottom Line; 26/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS FROM TODAY, PEOPLE WORLDWIDE WILL SEE MORE NEWS FROM LOCAL SOURCES COVERING THEIR CURRENT CITY, OTHER CITIES THEY CARE ABOUT- BLOG POST; 21/03/2018 – British PM May backs Cambridge Analytica investigation

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 11.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 83,860 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.75M, down from 94,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $278.01. About 818,062 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swedbank accumulated 1.3% or 1.64M shares. Old Dominion Mgmt holds 0.79% or 11,830 shares in its portfolio. 103,574 were accumulated by Private Advisor Gp Inc. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 1.34% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 51,266 were reported by Private Inc. Chemical Natl Bank invested in 0.05% or 2,551 shares. First Foundation holds 755,355 shares or 7.46% of its portfolio. Somerville Kurt F stated it has 2,930 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt, a Tennessee-based fund reported 11,073 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Company has 8,586 shares. Fiera Capital owns 28,650 shares. Comgest Global Sas reported 28,100 shares stake. Marsico Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 6.15% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hs Mngmt Prtn reported 718,233 shares. Barnett & Company accumulated 0.05% or 540 shares.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 11,514 shares to 482,149 shares, valued at $565.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 11,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 475,904 shares, and cut its stake in Veeva Systems Inc Cl A (NYSE:VEEV).

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $379.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 21,200 shares to 255,130 shares, valued at $15.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 24,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (NYSE:WMS).