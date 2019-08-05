Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Westend Advisors Has Decreased Its Position as Stock Price Rose; Lesa Sroufe & Co Stake in Pan American Silver F (PAAS) Has Boosted as Stock Price Rose

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Pan American Silver F (PAAS) by 44.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought 94,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 307,633 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08M, up from 212,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Pan American Silver F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.60% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $16.68. About 4.69 million shares traded or 54.37% up from the average. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER ANNOUNCES END TO COMMUNITY ROADBLOCKS AT HUARON MINE; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver Announces End to the Community Roadblocks at the Huaron Mine; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – GUIDANCE FOR 2018 MAINTAINED; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CITES RECENT SECURITY INCIDENTS; 27/04/2018 – Pan American Silver: Suspension Result of Road Blockcades Put Up by Members of Huayllay Community, Which Is Demanding Compensation; 28/05/2018 – Pan American Silver Reduces Certain Activities at the Dolores Mine; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP SAYS WILL MAINTAIN PERSONNEL AT MINE AT LEVELS NECESSARY FOR SITE SECURITY AND REDUCED OPERATING ACTIVITIES; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER-STEPS TAKEN AFTER RECENT SECURITY INCIDENTS ALONG ACCESS ROADS BEING USED TO TRANSPORT PERSONNEL & MATERIALS TO & FROM DOLORES MINE; 16/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Observances: Pan American Day and Pan American Week (Proc. 9725); 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER ANNOUNCES OPERATIONS SUSPENDED AT HUARON MINE

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 14.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 26,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 156,275 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.79 billion, down from 182,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $265.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.68% or $12.61 during the last trading session, reaching $256.84. About 5.98 million shares traded or 71.47% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants; 19/03/2018 – MASTERCARD OPEN TO FACILITATING NATIONAL DIGITAL CURRENCIES: FT; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard’s Predictive Analytics Solution Minimizes Risk for Retailers; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD- CLARIFY THAT CO IS CURRENTLY ONLY EXPLORING OPPORTUNITY TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO BRING PAYMENT EFFICIENCY TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 5 selling transactions for $28.36 million activity. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was made by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Aviance Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 688 shares. Friess Assoc Limited Liability invested 1.89% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Wedgewood Inc Pa has 2.26% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 6,175 shares. Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.23% or 428,016 shares. 120,503 are held by Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Bb&T Limited Company has 0.36% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cullinan Associates Incorporated holds 0.07% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 4,015 shares. Forbes J M Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.15% or 3,005 shares. Snyder Mngmt Lp, California-based fund reported 17,190 shares. Parkwood Limited Co invested in 40,245 shares. Tcw Group Incorporated has invested 1.65% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Rbf Cap Lc has invested 1.87% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). The Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 1.16% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). E&G Advsr Lp reported 1,600 shares stake.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1,621 shares to 109,859 shares, valued at $25.97 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Communication Services Sel Sect Spdr Fd by 179,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 489,433 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 0 (STIP).

