Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Wendell David Associates Lowered Its Holding; As Northern Oil & Gas Nev (NOG) Stock Declined, Holder Caymus Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $2.07 Million

Wendell David Associates Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc sold 2,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 152,424 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.32 million, down from 154,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $274.06. About 1.47M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard; 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD: FORMER USTR REP MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS COMPANY; 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – MASTERCARD FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NOG) by 47.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 2.07M shares as the company’s stock declined 34.68% . The hedge fund held 2.28 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.39 million, down from 4.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $807.07M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $2.025. About 1.60M shares traded. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG) has declined 52.63% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NOG News: 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC. TO RATING ‘SD’ FROM ‘CC’; 24/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – MICHAEL REGER HAS BEEN NAMED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 07/05/2018 – Northern Oil 1Q Rev $66.6M; 19/03/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Northern Oil 1Q EPS 5c; 24/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS NAMES NICHOLAS O’GRADY CFO; 18/05/2018 – Northern Oil & Gas: Under Governance Pact, TRT May Nominate Three Directors if They Own 20% Stake; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL & GAS REPORTS 2018 1Q RESULTS & BOOSTS 2018; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $66.6 MLN VS $65.8 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil CFO Compensation Includes $270,000 Cash Base Salary

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 33.92 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Analysts await Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOG’s profit will be $47.83 million for 4.22 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.