Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Has Lifted Position; Tt International Lowered Its Position in Qep Res (QEP) by $1.75 Million

Tt International decreased its stake in Qep Res Inc (QEP) by 83.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.54% . The institutional investor held 50,215 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $363,000, down from 300,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Qep Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $924.29M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.47% or $0.225 during the last trading session, reaching $3.885. About 1.63 million shares traded. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 52.77% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.77% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 19/04/2018 – QEP Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8 Years; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 04/04/2018 – Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Announces Acquisition in Australia; 30/04/2018 – QEP at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 15/05/2018 – The Bank Of Nova Scotia Buys New 1% Position in QEP; 23/04/2018 – QEP Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 30-May. 2; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL OIL EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION 48.3 MMBOE – 51.9 MMBOE; 15/05/2018 – Q.E.P. CO., INC. Reports Fiscal 2018 Year-End Sales and Earnings; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 20c; 09/05/2018 – EnerCom Updates Presenting Companies for its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference®

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 120.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 11,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 21,518 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.69 million, up from 9,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $274.02. About 1.63 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – GILBERTO CALDART APPOINTED PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–Update; 17/05/2018 – Mastercard Class A Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS UNDER ONE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires Obama Trade Official Froman in Strategic Growth; 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE CREDIT SAYS ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO DEVELOP NEW CREDIT PRODUCT FOR AMERICANS WITH LOW OR NO CREDIT SCORES

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $899.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 13,538 shares to 14,882 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 16,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,205 shares, and cut its stake in Madison Square Garden Co.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 41 investors sold QEP shares while 73 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 218.04 million shares or 1.08% more from 215.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Tt International, which manages about $8.38 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 392,450 shares to 703,450 shares, valued at $48.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 403,816 shares in the quarter, for a total of 822,977 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $133,950 activity. Shares for $60,600 were bought by Cutt Timothy J. on Friday, August 9. TRICE DAVID A bought $52,500 worth of QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) on Friday, August 30.