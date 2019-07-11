Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Vgi Partners Pty LTD Has Trimmed Stake; Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Holder Orbimed Advisors Cut Its Stake by $400,000

Orbimed Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS) by 20.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 39.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 398,101 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, down from 498,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $4.585. About 237,188 shares traded. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MRNS News: 06/03/2018 – $MRNS increased enrollment in PPD study, data readout pushed back to 3Q18; 15/05/2018 – GMT Capital Buys New 3.1% Position in Marinus Pharma; 24/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and 2017 Financial Results; 06/03/2018 – MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS – BELIEVE CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DEC 31, 2017 TO ENABLE FUNDING OPER EXPENSES AND CAPEX NEEDS INTO 2020; 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Marinus Pharma finds the biotech imitation game can only last so long; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in Marinus Pharma; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRNS); 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd sold 4,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 580,214 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.61 million, down from 584,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $278.07. About 2.13M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Net $1.5B; 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD- CLARIFY THAT CO IS CURRENTLY ONLY EXPLORING OPPORTUNITY TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO BRING PAYMENT EFFICIENCY TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 18/04/2018 – Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/03/2018 – PaymentsSource: Mastercard aligns its physical and digital operations, creates spinoff venture; 28/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $207

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.87B for 38.20 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 178,058 are held by Ithaka Grp. Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri accumulated 23,991 shares. National Asset Incorporated reported 9,509 shares. Putnam Llc reported 62,002 shares. Peak Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.6% or 7,499 shares in its portfolio. Orleans Cap Mngmt La stated it has 1.45% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Norinchukin Bankshares The invested 0.65% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Mariner Ltd Liability Company reported 110,821 shares. Doliver Advisors Limited Partnership has 4,516 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Parkside Bank Tru stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 5,226 were reported by Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd. Parkwood Ltd Liability Co invested 1.85% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 2,045 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. South Texas Money Mngmt reported 2,100 shares stake. 349,991 are owned by Davenport & Co Ltd Co.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $33,110 activity. $25,484 worth of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) shares were sold by Cashman Christopher Michael.

Analysts await Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.17% EPS growth.

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70 billion and $6.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 4.17M shares to 4.27 million shares, valued at $82.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proqr Thrapeutics N V (NASDAQ:PRQR) by 544,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.98 million shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).