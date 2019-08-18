Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Telemus Capital Decreased Its Holding by $790,070 as Stock Price Rose; Provise Management Group Raised Holding in General Mls (GIS) by $691,560 as Share Price Rose

Telemus Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 6.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc sold 3,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 45,113 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.62 million, down from 48,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $274.36. About 2.72 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 13.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 13,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 113,336 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87M, up from 99,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $55.02. About 4.34 million shares traded or 3.40% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills Hit by Higher Food, Shipping Costs — 3rd Update; 21/03/2018 – General Mills to Pursue Divestitures of Growth-Dilutive Businesses ‘to Further Reshape Its Portfolio’; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE THAT TCJA WILL HAVE A 2 POINT FAVORABLE IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFER OF $6B NOTES; 06/03/2018 GENERAL MILLS INC – EXPECTS NATURAL AND ORGANIC PORTFOLIO IN NORTH AMERICA TO REACH $1.5 BLN IN NET SALES BY 2020; 21/03/2018 – General Mills CEO ‘disappointed’ With Revenue, Unveils Cost Cuts And Revenue-boosting Measures — MarketWatch

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603. 1,500 shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31.

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42 billion and $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 3,500 shares to 7,572 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 11,734 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,532 shares, and has risen its stake in Brightview Hldgs Inc.

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $712.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 7,956 shares to 9,944 shares, valued at $463,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 77,114 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,859 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

