Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Roanoke Asset Management Lowered Stake by $1.52 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Goldman Sachs (Gs) (GS) Share Price Rose, Greenhaven Associates Upped Stake by $7.04 Million

Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold 5,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 78,667 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.81 million, down from 84,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $271.3. About 1.11 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Rev $3.6B; 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president; 30/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 23/05/2018 – SIMEX (OTC:ARGB) introduces the Prepaid Black MasterCard; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–Update; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard keeps options open on cryptocurrencies; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs (Gs) (GS) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 34,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 3.38M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $691.23M, up from 3.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs (Gs) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $209.08. About 604,961 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 04/04/2018 – It is ‘difficult’ to see the start of a recession any time soon, Goldman Sachs strategist says; 23/04/2018 – Health Care Up As Goldman Touts Merck Potential — Health Care Roundup; 07/05/2018 – AGP GROUP – ANNOUNCES MINORITY INVESTMENT FROM GOLDMAN SACHS; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Goldman Sachs Group CHF Benchmark 11/2025 MS +70/73; 01/05/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +2.4% On Year; 15/05/2018 – Circle raises $110 mln, plans to create dollar-pegged cryptocurrency; 19/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Had Pernod Ricard at Buy; 13/05/2018 – Goldman’s Asia Prime Services Sales Head Is Said to Plan Leaving; 08/03/2018 – VONTOBEL HOLDING AG VONN.S : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 69 FROM SFR 59.6; 14/05/2018 – PQ Group Holdings at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Md. biotech files to go public with $150M offering – Washington Business Journal” on August 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Should Visa Worry About Apple’s New Credit Card? – Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Lawsuit for Investors in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) against Directors announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Upcoming IPOs for September – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paradigm Fincl Limited Liability owns 1,280 shares. Greenleaf owns 4,269 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Alexandria Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 0.7% or 23,893 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.21% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Rampart Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.11% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cls Invests Lc, Nebraska-based fund reported 23 shares. Nelson Roberts Llc reported 1,290 shares. Clean Yield reported 100 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc owns 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 24 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 8,841 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Consolidated Group Ltd Com stated it has 1.28% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 87,519 are owned by Qci Asset Mngmt Incorporated Ny. Kentucky Retirement invested in 0.29% or 15,845 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 686,597 shares. Ajo LP invested in 6,551 shares.

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (Tmhc) (NYSE:TMHC) by 22,539 shares to 2.73 million shares, valued at $57.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tri Pointe Group Inc. (Tph) (NYSE:TPH) by 43,448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.80M shares, and cut its stake in Toll Brothers Inc. (Tol) (NYSE:TOL).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.

Roanoke Asset Management Corp, which manages about $265.39M and $221.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 13,877 shares to 66,436 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 23,400 were accumulated by Andra Ap. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Com invested in 16,991 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advisors Ltd Company has invested 0.7% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 6,101 were reported by Cadence Bancorporation Na. Jensen Management Inc reported 779,627 shares stake. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability owns 148,989 shares. Ipswich owns 3,250 shares. Archon Prtnrs has 72,040 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested 2.94% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Oakmont Corp stated it has 9.9% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hyman Charles D owns 85,170 shares or 2.35% of their US portfolio. Pictet North America Advsrs reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Sather Fincl Gp Incorporated has 4.21% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 83,846 shares. Roosevelt Investment Grp holds 64,789 shares. 6,120 were reported by Aviance Cap Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company.