Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Roanoke Asset Management Lowered Its Stake; Quidel (QDEL) Shareholder Oracle Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Price Declined

Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold 5,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 78,667 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.81 million, down from 84,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $276.32. About 4.63M shares traded or 34.33% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Oracle Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Quidel Corp (QDEL) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc sold 118,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 1.79 million shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105.90 million, down from 1.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Quidel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $67.16. About 340,103 shares traded or 56.07% up from the average. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has declined 9.66% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.66% the S&P500. Some Historical QDEL News: 26/03/2018 – FDA: Quidel Corporation- Sofia 2 Analyzer Catalog Number 20299 Sofia 2 is a bench top analyzer intended to be used with; 16/05/2018 – Quidel Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 05/03/2018 – Quidel Receives FDA Clearance for Its Point-of-Care Sofia® Lyme Fluorescent Immunoassay for Use with Sofia® 2 Instrument; 08/03/2018 – Quidel Announces Private Exchange Transactions; 07/03/2018 – Quidel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – QUIDEL 1Q REV. $169.1M, EST. $151.5M; 18/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Quidel, Eros International, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, United Dominion Realty Trus; 05/03/2018 – Quidel Receives FDA Clearance For Its Point-of-Care Sofia(R) Lyme Fluorescent Immunoassay For Use With Sofia(R) 2 Instrument; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 05/03/2018 – QUIDEL GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR POINT-OF-CARE SOFIA® LYME FLUORES

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 34.20 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of stock. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon also bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares.

Roanoke Asset Management Corp, which manages about $265.39 million and $221.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 13,877 shares to 66,436 shares, valued at $3.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Oracle Investment Management Inc, which manages about $877.33 million and $464.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB) by 610,666 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $6.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Motus Gi Hldgs Inc by 991,666 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.77 million shares, and has risen its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX).

