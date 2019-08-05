Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has Decreased Holding as Valuation Rose; Bank Of The West Raised 1Altria Group (MO) Position

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 9,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 92,543 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.79 million, down from 101,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $264.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $8.64 during the last trading session, reaching $260.81. About 1.43 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Bank Of The West increased its stake in 1Altria Group Inc (MO) by 70.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West bought 24,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 59,779 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43 million, up from 35,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in 1Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $47.35. About 804,149 shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Alabama-based Associated Banc has invested 0.78% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Royal London Asset Management Limited accumulated 0% or 363,693 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited holds 0.43% or 239,113 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap has 0.82% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Df Dent & holds 460,549 shares. Barclays Plc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.71 million shares. Fairview Capital Investment Ltd Com has invested 0.19% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cahill Fincl stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 1,490 were reported by Daiwa Sb Investments. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 257,537 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc holds 17,231 shares. Sadoff Inv Management Ltd Company reported 2,186 shares. Massachusetts Financial Service Com Ma invested in 9.23 million shares. 149,480 were reported by Montrusco Bolton Invests Inc. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 6,083 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 5 insider sales for $28.36 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon also bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $475.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6,984 shares to 413,726 shares, valued at $22.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5,386 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,541 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 88,658 shares to 87,018 shares, valued at $13.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 7,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,736 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (CIU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 19,225 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Salem Counselors accumulated 27,549 shares. Eagle Advisors Ltd Llc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc has invested 0.22% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Alabama-based Birmingham Mgmt Al has invested 0.86% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Old Point Tru And Fincl N A holds 0.48% or 16,083 shares. Warren Averett Asset Ltd Co invested 0.04% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Hodges Management, Texas-based fund reported 3,783 shares. Janney Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 5,457 shares. Crawford Counsel holds 303,149 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Brookstone Mngmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 17,000 shares. Silvercrest Asset Group Inc invested in 136,027 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Moreover, Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 91,171 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fernwood Investment Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 2.23% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.