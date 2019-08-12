Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Raub Brock Capital Management LP Cut Its Position by $2.22 Million; As Xilinx (XLNX) Stock Declined, Holder 10-15 Associates Has Decreased by $9.56 Million Its Position

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 9,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 92,543 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.79M, down from 101,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $274.95. About 3.41M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 43.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 75,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 97,053 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.31M, down from 172,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.11% or $5.61 during the last trading session, reaching $104.23. About 4.42M shares traded or 15.90% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx Reports Record Annual And Quarterly Revenues; 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 02/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will Visa Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” on July 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Is Using Debt Safely – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard: Why I’m Not Interested In Taking Profits – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “MasterCard Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard Q2 GDV increases 13% on local currency basis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 7 sales for $39.05 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of stock or 1,500 shares.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95M and $475.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 6,087 shares to 216,773 shares, valued at $21.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 10,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 289,774 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Cap Lc invested in 0.27% or 12,253 shares. Cleararc Capital holds 0.97% or 21,891 shares. Chilton Capital Management, a Texas-based fund reported 4,166 shares. Crow Point Prtn has 95,000 shares for 3.79% of their portfolio. Olstein Cap Mgmt LP reported 19,500 shares. 2,127 are owned by Court Place Advsr Ltd Liability Company. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 221,000 shares. Tru invested in 1.26% or 4,545 shares. Cap Limited Ca holds 2.14% or 37,890 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Invest has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Telemus Lc holds 45,113 shares. Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability accumulated 0.27% or 162,050 shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Grp Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cahill Fincl Advisors Incorporated holds 0.52% or 5,311 shares in its portfolio. Oakmont Corp holds 246,595 shares or 8.17% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $237.45 million for 27.72 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54M and $465.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,947 shares to 116,449 shares, valued at $13.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr (NOBL) by 35,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing’s $5B Charge Confirms My ‘End-Game’ Call; Buy – Chewy, CrowdStrike, Texas Instruments – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Xilinx (XLNX) is a Great Choice – Nasdaq” published on April 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Xilinx (XLNX) Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Xilinx (XLNX) Stock Moves -0.49%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bahl & Gaynor has invested 0.11% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Klingenstein Fields And Co Limited Co invested 0.1% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). 72,971 are held by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Aviva Public Limited Com invested in 0.08% or 96,313 shares. Zweig holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 15,909 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.12% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Utah Retirement Systems accumulated 48,121 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Tortoise Inv Management Limited Co has invested 0% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Hillsdale Investment holds 4,870 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 11,153 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Millennium Llc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 823,972 shares. Lord Abbett Com Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 968,788 shares. Clough Partners Ltd Partnership stated it has 68,480 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Asset Management accumulated 5,260 shares.