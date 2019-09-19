Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Puzo Michael J Cut Its Holding; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Price Declined, Holder Hbk Investments LP Trimmed Its Stake

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 1,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 47,523 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.57M, down from 48,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $281.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $277.39. About 663,621 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Hbk Investments LP decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 76.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP sold 22,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 6,990 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $399,000, down from 29,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $60.34. About 1.40M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – Verizon has “no interest” in being a traditional TV network and is “plowing money” into the development of 5G, according to CEO Lowell McAdam; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 09/05/2018 – Telstra: Chestnutt Recently Was an Executive at Verizon Communications; 06/03/2018 – Introducing Verizon Connect and a New Era of Connected Vehicle Solutions; 15/05/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Verizon Chairman & CEO Lowell McAdam Speaks with CNBC’s David Faber Today; 20/04/2018 – SmugMug Acquires Verizon-owned Flickr — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Redefines Mobile Workforce Management with Comprehensive Solution; 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile wanted to buy Straight Path last year, but it bowed out early after AT&T and Verizon bid up the company; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41B and $5.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 547,320 shares to 1.45 million shares, valued at $62.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (Call) by 36,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Nio Inc (Put).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Broken Dividend Model – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon increases dividend for 13th consecutive year – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Verizon Communications vs. Coca-Cola – The Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: Big Money Is Flowing In – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 13,091 were accumulated by Df Dent And. Cap Limited reported 648 shares stake. Yhb Investment Advsr holds 0.18% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 20,079 shares. 4,621 were accumulated by Callahan Advsr Limited Co. Bontempo Ohly Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested 2.19% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Congress Asset Ma owns 10,837 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership has 374,598 shares. 23.24M were accumulated by Invesco Limited. Moreover, Newman Dignan And Sheerar has 0.06% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 42,438 shares. Iberiabank holds 1.43% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 227,670 shares. Davidson Advsr reported 4,093 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Llc invested 0.11% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ashfield Limited has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Boston Private Wealth Lc holds 0.29% or 150,798 shares in its portfolio. Skba Capital Mngmt Lc reported 2.41% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13B for 12.17 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. $468,603 worth of stock was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $269.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 1,523 shares to 24,192 shares, valued at $5.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,396 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 34.33 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Mastercard vs. PayPal – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Mastercard Falls 3% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Visa Stock a Buy After Rising 34% in 2019? – The Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard makes a blockchain move – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.