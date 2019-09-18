Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Pointstate Capital LP Has Cut Holding; As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stock Declined, Hollencrest Securities Lifted by $653,718 Its Stake

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 62.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 263,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 156,050 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.28M, down from 419,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $276.25. About 2.74M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by 8.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 8,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 111,444 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.75M, up from 103,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $72.02. About 7.36 million shares traded or 11.84% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Smith Moore And has 0.14% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 7,675 shares. Pittenger & Anderson owns 6,750 shares. Abner Herrman Brock Ltd reported 18,636 shares. The Missouri-based Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.41M shares. Loudon Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,827 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Next Financial Grp Inc owns 0.09% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 10,576 shares. Private Na reported 0.61% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 205,458 are owned by Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Corporation. Condor Capital Management, a New Jersey-based fund reported 19,055 shares. Shufro Rose Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2,850 shares. Wright Invsts Serv invested 0.75% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Nbt Savings Bank N A New York stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Life Ins has invested 0.42% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Verition Fund Limited Liability Company invested in 21,500 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Philip Morris Rewards Investors Again – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Load Up On Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Philip Morris (PM)/Altria (MO) Merger Getting More Probable, Although PM Should Still Wait – Citi – StreetInsider.com” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Retiree’s Dividend Portfolio – Jane’s August Update: Price Targets – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $804.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell Mid Cap Forwar (IWR) by 20,571 shares to 24,569 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 11,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,456 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 34.19 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Meet MyGini: A White Label App For Loyalty Programs – Benzinga” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Like Mastercard Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:MA) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard: The 4 Powerful Tailwinds Driving This Business – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Square +1.2% after gaining two bulls – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Share Price Has Gained 286%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76 billion and $4.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 771,006 shares to 930,506 shares, valued at $84.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 190,727 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,527 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).