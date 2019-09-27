Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Overbrook Management Has Raised Holding; As 3M Company Com (MMM) Share Price Declined, Holder Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Has Lowered Its Position

Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 5.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp bought 1,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 21,790 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76M, up from 20,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $274.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $270.64. About 1.18M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 29/03/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q NET REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.25B; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in 3M Company Com (MMM) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc sold 1,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 38,066 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.60 million, down from 39,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in 3M Company Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $163.7. About 1.62M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 12/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Survey); 22/03/2018 – SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET l NORDEN AB SBBb.ST – BONDS HAVE A FLOATING RATE CORRESPONDING TO STIBOR 3M PLUS 6.25 PERCENT AND ARE DUE IN JUNE 2018; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic Al Software Platform; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO SAYS EXPECTS FY 2018 GROSS SHARE REPURCHASES WILL BE IN THE RANGE OF $3.0 BLN TO $5.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – 3M to Support United Nations Road Safety Initiative; 03/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Scotch Thermal Laminators Recalled by 3M Due to Burn Hazard; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 08/03/2018 – FASTPARTNER AB – LOAN RUNS WITH VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 2.45 PERCENTAGE POINTS WITH MATURITY IN SEPTEMBER 2021; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 930.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 903.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 15/03/2018 – 3M and Nobel Media Bring Prestigious Nobel Prize Inspiration Initiative to Minnesota

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 15.99 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability owns 61,103 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt accumulated 700,000 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Athena Llc invested in 12,313 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Cap Fund owns 114,433 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Confluence Mngmt Lc reported 1.53% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Citigroup has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Martingale Asset Mngmt LP invested 0.02% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cullen Capital Management Ltd Liability Com holds 2.01% or 297,230 shares. Parthenon Limited Company owns 8,733 shares. The Ohio-based Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.32% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Schroder Investment Management Gru Incorporated owns 820,263 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Ltd has invested 0.61% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability Co invested in 1.65 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.35% or 1.07M shares. Hollencrest Capital Mngmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $451.99M and $593.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Trust Pfd And Incm Sec Etf (PFF) by 10,977 shares to 269,562 shares, valued at $9.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust Prtflo S&P500 Hi Etf by 35,963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,864 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Shrt Trm Corp Bd Etf (VCSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) stated it has 1.6% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). East Coast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 11.25% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Country Club Company Na has 0.12% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 4,107 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 3.08M shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Llc holds 688,262 shares. The Arkansas-based Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.3% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Nebraska-based Bridges Investment has invested 3.33% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 1,222 shares in its portfolio. Modera Wealth Limited Liability Co holds 805 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Pointstate Capital Lp stated it has 0.87% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Capstone Advisors Ltd reported 3,829 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc owns 9.18 million shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Gluskin Sheff And Assoc has invested 1.2% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Meritage Mngmt reported 89,660 shares. Scott And Selber stated it has 9,254 shares or 1.23% of all its holdings.

Overbrook Management Corp, which manages about $1.12B and $484.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 55,618 shares to 247,765 shares, valued at $20.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,232 shares, and cut its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS).