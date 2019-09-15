Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Overbrook Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $314,688 as Stock Value Rose; As American Express Co (AXP) Market Value Rose, Rk Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake

Rk Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc sold 9,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 48,880 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.03M, down from 58,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $119.2. About 3.94M shares traded or 15.77% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PROVISIONS FOR LOSSES WERE $775 MLN, UP 35 PERCENT FROM $573 MLN A YEAR AGO; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Provision for Losses $775M; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.3 PCT AT JAN END; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Comml Services Net $552M; 25/05/2018 – American Express Launches Blockchain-Based Rewards Program; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT ON ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q International Consumer and Network Services Net $291M; 25/04/2018 – EazyDiner Launches India’s Most Powerful Dining Program ‘EazyDiner Prime’ in Association With American Express

Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 5.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp bought 1,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 21,790 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76 million, up from 20,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $276.32. About 4.63M shares traded or 34.33% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was made by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.

Overbrook Management Corp, which manages about $1.12 billion and $484.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN) by 64,014 shares to 283,063 shares, valued at $13.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 26,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,070 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Com has invested 0.15% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Michigan-based Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership has invested 0.39% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 4.23M shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co reported 2.26% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cleararc Capital accumulated 1.06% or 13,537 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt has 1.25% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 125,900 shares. The Connecticut-based Verition Fund Management Ltd has invested 0.24% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hendershot Invs has invested 2.69% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Sageworth Tru invested in 250 shares. Moreover, Cibc has 0.53% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 261,404 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 426,099 shares or 1.53% of its portfolio. Maine-based Bath Savings Trust has invested 6.14% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cetera Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 7,077 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Shields Cap Management Limited Co invested in 39,270 shares or 1.72% of the stock. Mig Limited Liability accumulated 7.86% or 184,329 shares.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.33 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.