Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Notis-Mcconarty Edward Cut Holding by $313,725; Hartford Financial Management Has Boosted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding

Hartford Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc bought 3,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,352 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17 million, up from 48,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – Lightspeed Venture Partners Says Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Joining as a Venture Partner; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 17/05/2018 – Arconic Board Approves Quarterly Dividends; 29/03/2018 – PRESTARIANG – UNIT AWARDED CONTRACT BY LEMBAGA HASIL DALAM NEGERI MALAYSIA TO PROVIDE MICROSOFT SOFTWARE LICENCES, SERVICES FOR 38.2 MLN RGT; 08/05/2018 – Blockchain startup Pundi X hires chief counsel: former Microsoft and Ethereum veteran, David Ben Kay; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Tosses Out Microsoft Case on Digital Data Abroad; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – The talks come as Microsoft rolls out plans to build two data centers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai next year; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft plans to open its first Middle East data centers as it steps up cloud challenge to Amazon

Notis-Mcconarty Edward decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward sold 1,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,339 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, down from 39,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $272.14. About 2.07 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity.

