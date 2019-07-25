Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Motley Fool Wealth Management Trimmed Holding; American Express Co (AXP) Shareholder North American Management Has Cut Position by $607,893

North American Management Corp decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp sold 5,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 152,415 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.66M, down from 157,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $126.64. About 1.76 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS MONITORING CARD MEMBER ACCOUNTS FOR UNUSUAL ACTIVITY; 20/03/2018 – American Express Releases Statement Regarding Orbitz Cyber Attack; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Total Expenses in US Consumer Services Were $2.5B; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Express Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXP); 19/03/2018 – American Express: Squeri Succeeded Kenneth Chenault as Chairman, CEO on Feb. 1; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Paying Off (Correct); 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner,; 12/03/2018 – EVERCOMPLIANT REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS VENTURES; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO RISE IN QTRLY EXPENSES PRIMARILY REFLECTED GROWTH IN REWARDS EXPENSES, OTHER COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH INCREASED CARD MEMBER SPENDING; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – U.S. CONSUMER SERVICES REPORTED FIRST-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $640 MILLION, UP 30 PERCENT FROM $494 MILLION A YEAR AGO

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 27.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc sold 31,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,632 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.93 million, down from 116,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $279.47. About 1.56 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00M and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 8,779 shares to 204,244 shares, valued at $58.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 1,617 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,383 shares, and has risen its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $13.25 million activity.

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36 billion and $600.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 12,459 shares to 47,605 shares, valued at $6.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 23,457 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,884 shares, and has risen its stake in Amerigas Partners LP (NYSE:APU).