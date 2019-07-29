Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Matthew 25 Management Decreased Position by $2.35 Million as Share Price Rose; As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Share Price Declined, Westend Advisors Lifted Holding by $5.84 Billion

Westend Advisors Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) by 20.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc bought 89,886 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 535,693 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.83B, up from 445,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $67.6. About 3.02 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers likely blocking access to branded drug samples; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD NASH DATA EXPECTED FROM PHASE 3 STUDIES BY EARLY 2019; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate); 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – IN 2018, CO’S PARTNER GILEAD TO COMPLETE RECRUITMENT OF REMAINING RA PHASE 3 STUDIES WITH FILGOTINIB; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGR; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q EPS $1.17; 08/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Declares Dividend of 57c

Matthew 25 Management Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 26.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48M, down from 37,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $281.76. About 1.89 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD ON CREDIT CARD PRODUCT; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD: FORMER USTR REP MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS COMPANY; 07/03/2018 – DIGITAL FOCUS ALIGNS MASTERCARD ORGANIZATION & INVESTMENTS; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open `Rock `n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia Communication owns 37,071 shares or 1.07% of their US portfolio. Linscomb Williams Incorporated stated it has 11,807 shares. Skylands Cap Lc accumulated 1,850 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Llc holds 0.58% or 40,857 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Inc holds 769,964 shares. 346,244 were reported by Mackay Shields Limited Liability. Parkwood accumulated 1.85% or 40,245 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Limited Liability Co Pa has 0.09% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 4,548 shares. Cutter & Company Brokerage holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 3,608 shares. Smith Salley And Associates invested in 41,676 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 1,820 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 4,687 shares. Reilly Advsr Lc holds 68,484 shares or 2.09% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa reported 419,314 shares. Pennsylvania owns 44,711 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26 million and $267.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) by 10,000 shares to 440,000 shares, valued at $15.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Federal Agric Mtg Corp.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86B for 38.70 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 31,795 shares to 500,692 shares, valued at $37.22 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Grp Inc (NYSE:GS) by 138,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).