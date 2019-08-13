Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Marshall & Sullivan Has Trimmed Position; Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Holding Held by Peninsula Asset Management Inc

Peninsula Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peninsula Asset Management Inc bought 3,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 18,102 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, up from 15,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $135.79. About 20.48M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – LiveU and Griiip Team Up to Create Dynamic Cost-Effective Live Broadcasting for Entry-Level Formula Motorsports; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 29/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Netherlands with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller lnSpark; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 13/03/2018 – Preempt Researchers Find Critical Vulnerability that Exploits Authentication in Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (MS-RDP); 22/03/2018 – Tech giant Microsoft announces massive purchase of solar power in Virginia; 05/03/2018 – STATS Extends Multi-Year Agreement to Provide Sports Data Information for Microsoft; 03/04/2018 – IRS Seen Blessing Tax Law Quirk That Could Help Apple, Microsoft; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and

Marshall & Sullivan Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold 1,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 20,199 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76 million, down from 21,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $4.95 during the last trading session, reaching $270. About 3.24 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA); 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 22/03/2018 – Mastercard Foundation to spend $100m in Rwanda to help create jobs; 16/05/2018 – IFC, Mastercard Foundation Extend Financial Inclusion for Millions in Africa; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD: FORMER USTR REP MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS COMPANY; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard keeps options open on cryptocurrencies; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Carlo Enrico President of Latin America, Caribbean Region; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets

Marshall & Sullivan Inc, which manages about $278.30M and $136.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 4,753 shares to 100,346 shares, valued at $15.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chilton has invested 4.47% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Jpmorgan Chase &, New York-based fund reported 12.39M shares. Rockland Trust holds 1.51% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 60,388 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Com holds 0.18% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 7,640 shares. Bluespruce Invs Limited Partnership invested in 474,992 shares or 4.93% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.66% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 328,514 shares. 47,051 are owned by Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc. Hodges Cap Inc reported 0.05% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Boston Family Office Ltd invested in 1,464 shares. Bridgecreek Inv Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 2.31% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 16,207 are held by Strategic Wealth Advsrs Gru Ltd Liability Corporation. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 0.11% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Liability owns 825 shares. Weiss Asset Lp accumulated 895 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 7 insider sales for $39.05 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon also bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, July 31.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc, which manages about $196.40M and $138.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Small Cap 600 Ishares (IJR) by 5,545 shares to 123,682 shares, valued at $9.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Company invested in 0.55% or 743,649 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company has 71,191 shares. Cohen Lawrence B invested in 5.07% or 61,046 shares. Peninsula Asset Mgmt has invested 1.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Westwood Holdg Group Incorporated has 1.44% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sawgrass Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 4.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Arbor Inv Lc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 9,123 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc has 121,361 shares for 1.35% of their portfolio. Loudon Investment Mngmt owns 22,839 shares or 4.29% of their US portfolio. Marketfield Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 2.12% stake. Rmsincerbeaux Management Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 80,050 shares. Miles Capital accumulated 15,674 shares or 1.6% of the stock. First Bank Of Omaha has invested 3.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur owns 60,000 shares or 4.46% of their US portfolio. Columbia Asset Mngmt holds 4.46% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 141,587 shares.