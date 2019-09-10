Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Marshall & Sullivan Cut Stake by $373,415; As Unitedhealth Gr (UNH) Shares Rose, Shareholder Garrison Bradford & Associates Trimmed Its Holding

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Gr (UNH) by 4.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold 4,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 93,653 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.16M, down from 98,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Gr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $233.17. About 1.61M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – Forbes: UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Maker Rebates To More Customers; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 24/04/2018 – Adeptus Health Appoints LeAnne Zumwalt to its Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Statement on Trump Administration’s Drug Policy Proposal; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Optum Revenue $23.6B

Marshall & Sullivan Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold 1,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 20,199 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76 million, down from 21,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $268.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $9.78 during the last trading session, reaching $273.58. About 3.84M shares traded or 17.30% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Has $3.3 Billion Remaining Under Current Buyback Authorization; 28/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $207; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–Update; 15/03/2018 – MASTERCARD FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q EPS $1.41; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Ann Cairns Vice Chairman; 03/05/2018 – Are cryptocurrencies to blame for Mastercard’s lower first quarter results?

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.65 billion for 15.46 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $4.64M was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $4.64M was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Marshall & Sullivan Inc, which manages about $278.30 million and $136.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 17,481 shares to 47,996 shares, valued at $2.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.98B for 33.86 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.