Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has Raised Stake; Bunge Limited (BG) Holder Moors & Cabot Has Lifted Its Holding

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 32,845 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.69M, up from 31,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $276.32. About 4.03M shares traded or 16.97% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 464.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 18,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 22,570 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26 million, up from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $56.83. About 1.67 million shares traded or 54.30% up from the average. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 02/05/2018 – Bunge Moves Closer to Hiving Off Brazil Sugar-Milling Business; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Raises Its Earnings Outlook as Soybean Market Shifts; 23/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 23; 05/03/2018 – COFCO INTERNATIONAL SAYS GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT ORGANISATION, LED BY VALMOR SCHAFFER; 30/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 30; 31/05/2018 – Bunge opens state-of-the-art wheat mill in Yucatán; 03/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – UNIT ENTERED UNSECURED $700 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 12/03/2018 – Agri Marketing: ADM, BUNGE’S TALKS HAVE STALLED; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE MAY PREPARE IPO ON BRAZILIAN SUGAR MILLING THIS MONTH; 06/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 6

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $789.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 5,960 shares to 7,906 shares, valued at $795,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 6,301 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,301 shares, and cut its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold BG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 105.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 106.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lumina Fund Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.24% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 8,500 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. Twin Tree Management Lp holds 0.02% or 80,998 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation reported 27,642 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Llc owns 0.26% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 11,395 shares. Jolley Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.32% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 9,085 shares. Franklin Resources has 0.17% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 5.82 million shares. Retail Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 236,121 shares. State Street Corp holds 0.02% or 4.67 million shares in its portfolio. 9,300 are held by Rothschild Investment Il. Mackenzie reported 25,542 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 838,907 shares stake. Mirae Asset Investments Com accumulated 13,393 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 19,865 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Voya Lc has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $12.93 million activity. Shares for $512,777 were bought by Zachman Brian on Wednesday, May 22. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought 4,000 shares worth $205,600. On Thursday, August 29 the insider CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought $1.05M. The insider HECKMAN GREGORY A bought 38,588 shares worth $2.00M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Orleans Cap La stated it has 2.32% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno stated it has 4.01% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Quantum Cap Mgmt has 0.28% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Com reported 1,567 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Com reported 0.08% stake. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.02% or 75,157 shares in its portfolio. 5,875 were accumulated by First Utd Natl Bank Tru. Cypress Asset Mngmt Incorporated Tx holds 28,252 shares or 2.56% of its portfolio. Ashmore Wealth Management Limited Company invested 3.83% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hsbc Public Limited stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Spinnaker Trust has invested 0.18% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bamco Inc Ny owns 115,937 shares. Beck Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.31% or 2,205 shares in its portfolio. King Luther Management holds 32,457 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Mount Lucas Mgmt LP has 11,669 shares.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $815.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 3,230 shares to 2,500 shares, valued at $433,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,429 shares, and cut its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Group Inc (NYSE:PEG).