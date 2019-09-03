Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Koshinski Asset Management Has Decreased Position by $1.21 Million as Share Price Rose; Riverbridge Partners Has Trimmed Its Cabot Microelectronics Corpora (CCMP) Position as Valuation Declined

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corpora (CCMP) by 12.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 27,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The hedge fund held 195,833 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.93 million, down from 223,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Cabot Microelectronics Corpora for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $123.98. About 78,182 shares traded. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 2.89% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 19/04/2018 – Cabot Micro Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Cabot Energy Trades Down After Lowering Production Guidance, Deferring Drilling; 19/03/2018 – VENADO OIL & GAS, KKR BUY CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics 2Q Adj EPS $1.19; 28/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Corporation and Fujimi Incorporated Announce Collaboration for Advanced Slurry Development; 05/03/2018 – CABOT MICRO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 40C/SHR FROM 20C, EST. 22C; 23/05/2018 – CABOT ENERGY – CO ASSESSING POTENTIAL WELL REINSTATEMENT PROGRAMME DURING SUMMER OF 2018 ON A NUMBER OF EXISTING WELLS TO INCREASE PRODUCTION; 01/05/2018 – Cabot Energy Non-Executive Chairman Jonathan Murphy to Step Down; 19/04/2018 – Cabot Energy Reports Widened Pretax Loss in 2017; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR ACQUIRE CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS

Koshinski Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 49.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc sold 5,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 5,309 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, down from 10,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $279.87. About 1.98M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open `Rock `n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 17/05/2018 – Mastercard Class A Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS UNDER ONE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018; 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard’s Predictive Analytics Solution Minimizes Risk for Retailers; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD: FORMER USTR REP MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS COMPANY

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 42,177 shares to 278,716 shares, valued at $33.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10,149 shares in the quarter, for a total of 774,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.77, from 2.16 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 29 investors sold CCMP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 26.72 million shares or 0.40% more from 26.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 61,905 shares. Piedmont Advsr owns 7,247 shares. Lazard Asset Management Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Alps Incorporated owns 3,598 shares. New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 944,982 shares. Zacks Invest Mgmt holds 10,756 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 64,999 shares. 1St Source Comml Bank reported 3,365 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 11,940 shares. Moreover, Copper Rock Capital Ptnrs Lc has 1% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Sit Invest Associates, a Minnesota-based fund reported 22,175 shares. Swiss National Bank holds 52,360 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Advisory Ser Network Limited Company holds 0% or 27 shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP).

Analysts await Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.53 earnings per share, up 3.38% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.48 per share. CCMP’s profit will be $43.41 million for 20.26 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Microelectronics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Another trade for 15,890 shares valued at $4.32M was sold by Mastercard Foundation. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Yale Capital Corporation has 36,324 shares. Nuwave Investment Ltd Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 449 shares. Academy Cap Mgmt Tx stated it has 174,040 shares or 9.5% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.79% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1.26M shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability Corp reported 368 shares stake. Ameritas Inv Prtn reported 0.44% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Alpha Windward Ltd Llc reported 1,685 shares. Connecticut-based Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur reported 18,378 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. State Street holds 36.96 million shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Lincoln National owns 6,743 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Private Ocean Lc, California-based fund reported 355 shares. Pcj Counsel reported 17,500 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Co reported 0.07% stake. Goelzer Inv Mgmt holds 16,550 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 5,025 shares to 10,252 shares, valued at $832,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 53,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.03 billion for 34.64 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.