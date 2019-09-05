Mastercard (MA) Shareholder King Wealth Management Group Increased Stake by $702,885; Tcw Group Has Trimmed Position in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) as Market Value Rose

King Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 22.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc bought 2,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 16,133 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, up from 13,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $290.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $5.99 during the last trading session, reaching $286.1. About 2.60M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 06/03/2018 – XOX SAYS HASN’T ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO WORK WITH MASTERCARD; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 29/03/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA); 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD TO INTEGRATE ITS PHYSICAL & DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS

Tcw Group Inc decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc sold 211,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 1.94 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $147.56 million, down from 2.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $94.26. About 1.30 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 03/04/2018 – NYSE, Spotify’s market debut, and the Swiss miss; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 22/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New President of NYSE Group; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL SAYS JURY STILL OUT ON SWITCH OF LEGACY CONTRACTS BASED ON LIBOR TO SONIA; 19/03/2018 – ICE TRANSITIONS CDS OPEN INTEREST FROM CME GROUP TO ICE CLEAR; 22/03/2018 – China’s oil futures: frazzle or dazzle for foreign traders?; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names John Tuttle Chief Operating Officer of NYSE Group; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Commodities ADV Rose 4%; 29/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO MATERIALLY IMPACT 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS OR CAPITAL RETURNS

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K also bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

King Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $319.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 48,361 shares to 55,944 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,670 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Tcw Group Inc, which manages about $10.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 7,397 shares to 60,843 shares, valued at $4.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7,499 shares in the quarter, for a total of 346,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. ICE’s profit will be $515.58M for 25.61 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.13% negative EPS growth.

