Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Jensen Investment Management Trimmed Position as Valuation Rose; As Charles Schwab (SCHW) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder National Investment Services Boosted Stake

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) by 34.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 13,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 53,708 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.16 million, up from 39,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Charles Schwab Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $43.6. About 893,927 shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500.

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 17.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc sold 163,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 779,627 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $206.24M, down from 942,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $273.69. About 643,588 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 33.87 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21 billion and $8.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.27 million shares to 6.41M shares, valued at $277.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 34,594 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.90M shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of stock or 1,735 shares. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of stock or 1,500 shares.

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22B and $86.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pzena Asset Management (NYSE:PZN) by 60,874 shares to 27,836 shares, valued at $239,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp Del Com (NYSE:DHR) by 3,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,427 shares, and cut its stake in Ehealth (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $215,617 activity. Ruffel Charles A. bought $115,250 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) on Friday, May 3.