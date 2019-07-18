Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Incline Global Management Lowered Holding as Shares Rose; Advent Capital Management Has Upped Its Position in Boeing Co/The (BA) by $6.33 Million

Incline Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 78.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc sold 133,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 36,700 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.64 million, down from 170,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $276.54. About 1.51 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q NET REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.25B; 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Equifax Names Ex-Mastercard CEO To Its Board; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Adj EPS $1.50; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard Offers Exclusive Pre-Sale to MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 367.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 51,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,500 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07M, up from 14,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $7.77 during the last trading session, reaching $361.75. About 3.10 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 600 MAJOR SUPPLIERS ON BOEING 737 PROGRAM; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO CEO SEES `CHALLENGING’ 1Q ON BOEING 737 SURGE; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC RANDY TINSETH COMMENTS DURING BRIEFING AT ISTAT; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYSBOEING, AIRBUS LICENSES TO SELL AIRCRAFT, COMPONENTS TO IRAN WILL BE REVOKED; 12/04/2018 – MAHINDRA: BOEING TO PARTNER CO., HAL FOR F/A-18 SUPER HORNET; 19/05/2018 – Cuba in mourning after worst plane crash in nearly 30 years; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 180-DAY PERIOD U.S. WILL REIMPOSE SANCTIONS ON PETROLEUM-RELATED TRANSACTIONS; 14/03/2018 – Boeing Crowdsources Employee Ideas for $100 Million Tax Reform Investment; 16/04/2018 – Boeing Business Jets Celebrates Flyaway of First BBJ MAX Airplane; 17/04/2018 – China to open auto market as trade tensions simmer

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20 million on Wednesday, February 13. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M worth of stock. McAllister Kevin G sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03 million. COLBERT THEODORE III had sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. 19,500 shares valued at $7.83M were sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8.

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 27,980 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $4.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (Prn) by 1.74 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc (Prn).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86B for 37.99 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.04 million activity.