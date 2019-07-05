Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Howard Hughes Medical Institute Trimmed Holding by $4.70 Million as Shares Rose; Keystone Financial Planning Increases Position in Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Howard Hughes Medical Institute decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Hughes Medical Institute sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $271.66. About 1.13M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Profit Gets a Boost From Customers Traveling Abroad; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA); 29/03/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending; 06/03/2018 – Vipera Launches Mobile Payment System in Collaboration With Mastercard; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS UNDER ONE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018

Keystone Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by 28.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc bought 1,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,239 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, up from 4,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $369.65. About 312,989 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 03/04/2018 – NASA awards $247.5 million cost-plus contract to Lockheed Martin to design and build a supersonic aircraft that does not create a traditional sonic boom; 12/04/2018 – Pentagon confirms delivery suspension of Lockheed F-35 jets; 03/04/2018 – NASA Selects Lockheed Martin Skunk Works® to Build X-Plane; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED CLOSE TO DEAL W/ PENTAGON FOR 11TH F-35 CONTRACT LOT; 02/05/2018 – First Light: Fourth U.S. Air Force SBIRS Satellite Sends First Images Back to Earth; 24/05/2018 – DoD: Lockheed Martin Pact Combines Multiple Purchases, Including Air Force and Marine Corps; 21/03/2018 – LOCKHEED, GENERAL DYNAMICS ALSO AT SAUDI PRINCE’S U.S. MEETING; 23/04/2018 – Lockheed says ‘flow’ battery will boost use of renewable power; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Receives $828 M U.S. Army Contract for Guided MLRS Rocket Production

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 12.39 million shares. Essex Financial Svcs Inc stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.78% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Choate Investment Advsr, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,526 shares. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp holds 6.05% or 273,559 shares. 197,843 are owned by Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp. 1,106 were reported by Peregrine Asset Advisers. First United Retail Bank Tru holds 0.85% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 5,860 shares. Clean Yield Grp Incorporated accumulated 80 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership owns 2,203 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Junto Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 1.94% or 143,165 shares. Boston & Management invested in 27,537 shares or 2.7% of the stock. Raymond James Fin Inc reported 223,854 shares. Hexavest Inc reported 0.88% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Archford Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 4,672 shares stake.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86 billion for 37.32 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 675 were accumulated by First Dallas Secs. Narwhal Cap Management reported 0.89% stake. Renaissance holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 79,766 shares. Blue Edge Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 247,784 are held by Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk Corp. Wedge L Lp Nc owns 139,248 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Interocean Limited Liability holds 0.11% or 4,015 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Grp invested in 112,458 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Boyer Corporon Wealth Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.99% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 0.1% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 542,438 shares. Sadoff Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Bailard Inc owns 6,401 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Salem Invest Counselors invested in 0.02% or 465 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Incorporated holds 152 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd reported 21,385 shares stake.

