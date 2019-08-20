Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Howard Hughes Medical Institute Decreased Its Position by $4.70 Million as Share Price Rose; Pepsico (PEP) Shares Rose While Cadence Bank Na Boosted by $358,436 Its Holding

Cadence Bank Na increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 22.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na bought 2,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 15,986 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 13,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $132.57. About 3.10M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS; 30/04/2018 – Gatorade Launches “Everything Changes” Global Football Campaign Featuring Football Superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, And; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika

Howard Hughes Medical Institute decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Hughes Medical Institute sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $278.07. About 2.39 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q NET REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.25B; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Net $1.5B; 08/05/2018 – Portuguese-Angolan Fashion Designer and Creator of the Mastercard Fashion Lounge Collection, Rose Palhares, Is Back at the 71st Edition of the Cannes Film Festival; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard eyes cryptocurrency collaboration; 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Adj EPS $1.50; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 0.54% or 192,698 shares. Dsc Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 5,014 shares. Webster Savings Bank N A accumulated 4,338 shares. Advsrs Preferred Lc holds 0.02% or 323 shares. Sather Financial Group reported 4.04% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 2,045 are owned by Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma. Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 109,378 shares or 2.97% of all its holdings. Trb Ltd Partnership reported 195,000 shares stake. Hedeker Wealth Limited Co invested 0.59% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Argent Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 399,704 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 1.63 million shares. King Wealth has 1.19% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). First Comml Bank Sioux Falls holds 2.76% or 3,438 shares. Veritas Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 375,983 shares or 8.65% of all its holdings. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 231,210 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560. 1,735 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chesapeake Asset Mngmt has 4.61% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 73,326 are owned by Anchor Cap Advsr Llc. Magnetar Financial Lc holds 0.01% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 1,709 shares. The United Kingdom-based Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd has invested 0.18% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Valley Advisers, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 25,991 shares. Janney Mgmt Lc has invested 1% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Co invested 0.62% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Pacific Glob Inv Communications holds 1.36% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 50,221 shares. Cypress Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 17,350 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Dakota Wealth holds 0.44% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 5,794 shares. Roberts Glore And Co Il invested in 30,874 shares or 2.37% of the stock. Gradient Invests Limited Com holds 2,163 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Decatur Management Incorporated owns 88,591 shares. Arvest National Bank Trust Division accumulated 3,620 shares. Gw Henssler & Associate Ltd invested in 1.62% or 144,544 shares.

