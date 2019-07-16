Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Highstreet Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose; As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shares Rose, Holder Northcoast Asset Management Has Cut Its Position by $4.29 Million

Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 79.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc sold 26,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,028 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, down from 34,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $165.01. About 1.18M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Franchise Report (Table); 16/03/2018 – SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES – CO’S 29 PCT EFFECTIVE STAKE IN ADP IS HELD THROUGH CO’S UNIT, SEMBCORP DEVELOPMENT INDIA; 07/03/2018 – Ingo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport serving Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 DESTINATIONS LATIN AMERICA (-9.0%) AND NORTH AMERICA (-4.2%) WERE DOWN; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+3.9%); 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 1.1%; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, April 4, 2018; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 13.2% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 20.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 14.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 2,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,764 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 16,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $279.37. About 2.71M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending; 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD- CLARIFY THAT CO IS CURRENTLY ONLY EXPLORING OPPORTUNITY TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO BRING PAYMENT EFFICIENCY TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – GILBERTO CALDART APPOINTED PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Profit Gets a Boost From Customers Traveling Abroad; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dsc Advisors Lp has 0.11% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 3,794 shares. United Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Company accumulated 23,847 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Security Fincl Bank Of So Dak reported 7,915 shares or 1.58% of all its holdings. Df Dent & Inc invested 0.04% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). California-based Assetmark has invested 0% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Modera Wealth Ltd Liability Com owns 0.1% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 3,251 shares. Washington Tru Comml Bank holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 6,284 shares. Fiera Cap Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2,698 shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Ltd Co invested in 3,809 shares. Family Firm Inc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Norman Fields Gottscho Mngmt Lc invested 0.28% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Everett Harris Ca stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Fred Alger Mgmt Incorporated holds 35,523 shares. 3.47M are held by Ronna Sue Cohen. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv stated it has 153 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Co by 673,639 shares to 867,390 shares, valued at $21.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citrix Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 39,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips Com (NYSE:COP).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $8.86 million activity. $5.42 million worth of stock was sold by Rodriguez Carlos A on Thursday, February 14. Politi Douglas W also sold $875,129 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Tuesday, February 5. $176,063 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Perrotti Thomas J. The insider Weinstein Donald sold $256,567. Black Maria sold 1,614 shares worth $236,629. On Tuesday, January 22 the insider O’Brien Dermot J sold $509,766.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81 million for 36.51 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Hits a New 52-Week High – Nasdaq” on March 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for ADP (ADP) – Nasdaq” published on April 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MDR, X, ADP – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “VGT, CRM, ACN, ADP: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ADP or PAYX: Which Outsourcing Services Firm is a Better Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 28, 2018.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86 billion for 38.38 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.04 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Company owns 470 shares. Cypress Cap Grp reported 27,250 shares. 825 are owned by Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc. Triple Frond Ptnrs Ltd owns 271,300 shares or 7.38% of their US portfolio. Lau Assoc Llc stated it has 0.27% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Roundview Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 28,698 shares or 1.61% of the stock. Regions Corporation reported 91,820 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp reported 70.65 million shares. Hartford Financial Mngmt invested in 2,278 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru holds 1.07% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 37,071 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). King Luther Capital Mgmt invested in 32,237 shares. 12,347 are owned by Virtu Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company. Veritas Inv Management (Uk) holds 101,027 shares or 7.38% of its portfolio. Bristol John W Incorporated holds 509,908 shares or 3.29% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Where Will Visa Be in 5 Years? – Yahoo Finance” on July 14, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Stocks Driving the Market to All-Time Highs (And Why) – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Mastercard vs. Store Capital – Motley Fool” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Unusual Put-Skew on Mastercard Despite Seasonal Tailwinds – Schaeffers Research” published on July 01, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “8 Large-Cap and Mega-Cap Stocks Scoring Major Analyst Upgrades – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telus Corp. (NYSE:TU) by 369,828 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $49.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (NYSE:CM) by 4,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,583 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD).