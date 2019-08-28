Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Haverford Financial Services Has Lowered Position by $371,300; Roffman Miller Associates Has Boosted Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $609,687

Haverford Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc sold 1,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 69,916 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.46M, down from 71,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $276.64. About 1.94 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Cairns Vice Chairman After International Role; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: New Revenue Recognition Rules and Acquisitions Contributed 4 Percentage Points to Rev Growth; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – GOH IS CEO OF SINGAPORE AIRLINES; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 01/05/2018 – Mastercard Pioneers Remote Biometric Card Enrollment; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the `New Middle Class’; 28/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $207; 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Equifax Names Ex-Mastercard CEO To Its Board

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 5,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 358,610 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.29 million, up from 353,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $135.74. About 16.64 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure; 26/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS HAS MITIGATED ISSUE WITH MSDN, TECHNET SITES; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorginization; 21/05/2018 – TREKSTOR Expands Business to the US: Primebooks Now Available in US Microsoft Stores; 02/05/2018 – Savvius Appoints Former Microsoft Executive Colin Boone to Lead Sales in the Americas; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q TAX RATE ABOUT 16%; 07/03/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Doing Business with Microsoft; 01/05/2018 – BALLMER SAYS:NOT AGAINST ANOTHER BIG MSFT BUY, BUT PRICES HIGH

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caprock Group Inc Inc reported 124,021 shares. Cypress Asset Incorporated Tx reported 61,395 shares or 2.46% of all its holdings. 5,822 are held by Davis. 64,137 were reported by Strategic Financial Ser. 3.69M were accumulated by Dnb Asset Mgmt As. Private Wealth Advsrs has 38,690 shares for 1.7% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 16.04M shares. Green Square Cap Ltd Llc reported 0.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Macquarie Grp Incorporated invested in 4.48M shares. Martin Investment Ltd Liability reported 1,971 shares. Allstate holds 596,693 shares. 2,832 are owned by Winslow Asset. Ion Asset Mgmt Limited reported 2.13 million shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & holds 153,092 shares. Cap Sarl stated it has 2.17% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24M and $878.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 11,442 shares to 59,658 shares, valued at $4.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duncker Streett invested 2.91% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Company owns 679,378 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 45,077 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. 4,560 were reported by Farmers & Merchants Invests. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa invested in 1.04% or 229,694 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 246,985 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability Company reported 62,059 shares. Greystone Managed Inc stated it has 62,414 shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Co owns 15,803 shares or 1.46% of their US portfolio. Delta Asset Mgmt Tn holds 40 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Davidson Kempner Cap Limited Partnership holds 116,462 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na has 844,408 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 33,959 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. First Personal Fincl Ser, North Carolina-based fund reported 794 shares. Vgi Pty holds 580,214 shares or 13.86% of its portfolio.

Haverford Financial Services Inc, which manages about $285.37M and $278.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 13,373 shares to 106,093 shares, valued at $4.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 19,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,503 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.

