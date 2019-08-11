Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Guyasuta Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.12 Million; Ball (BLL) Shares Rose While First Trust Advisors LP Has Trimmed by $1.95 Million Its Stake

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 4,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 186,056 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.81 million, down from 190,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $274.95. About 3.24M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: New Revenue Recognition Rules and Acquisitions Contributed 4 Percentage Points to Rev Growth; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD ON CREDIT CARD PRODUCT; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call; 09/03/2018 – PaymentsSource: Mastercard aligns its physical and digital operations, creates spinoff venture; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 77.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp sold 34,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 9,890 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $572,000, down from 44,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $77.46. About 1.60M shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 24/05/2018 – Ladies and Gentlemen of Tampa Bay Jump into the Fight Against Human Trafficking with Gentlemen’s Ball; 22/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Entertaining Bowling Ball (KOC-703); 02/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living CEO, Larry Cohen, Named Alzheimer’s Association 2018 Brain Ball National Honoree; 21/03/2018 – The Fed’s Crystal Ball Looks a Bit Foggy; 23/05/2018 – Global Ball Mill Market 2018-2022: Low Interest Rates are lntensifying Construction Projects, Which is Driving Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 – FDA: Synthes (USA) Products LLC- 2.5 mm Reaming Rod, Ball tip with extension, 950 mm, sterile, Part Number: 351.707S Reaming; 21/03/2018 – Inquisitr: Lakers Rumors: Isaiah Thomas Open To Staying As Lonzo Ball’s Backup, Reports `Los Angeles Times’; 18/05/2018 – Ball Mill – Low Interest Rates Intensifying Construction Projects Drives the Market| Technavio; 27/04/2018 – San Francisco’s Art, Tech and Fashion Set Decks Out for SFMOMA Modern Ball; 16/05/2018 – Bolton Emerges as Potential Wrecking Ball for Trump’s Kim Summit

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44 billion and $50.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 23,853 shares to 86,656 shares, valued at $3.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 10,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,526 shares, and has risen its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement reported 62,904 shares. Mrj has 3.85% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Bokf Na reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). 2.57M are held by Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P. Advisory Lc holds 0.02% or 5,859 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr accumulated 847 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 158,392 shares. American And Management Co holds 2,500 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com accumulated 43,606 shares. The Connecticut-based Sasco Ct has invested 2.49% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). First Foundation Advsrs, California-based fund reported 394,275 shares. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp holds 4.58% or 842,119 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab reported 371,176 shares. Cibc Ww Markets holds 0.05% or 110,842 shares. Moreover, Charter Trust Communication has 0.5% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 72,291 shares.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22M and $897.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 15,000 shares to 69,452 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4,594 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,700 shares, and has risen its stake in L3 Technologies Inc.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 7 sales for $39.05 million activity. 1,500 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs reported 0.61% stake. Uss Investment Mngmt Limited has invested 4.31% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Scharf Investments Lc owns 15,239 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability holds 38,985 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Baxter Bros Inc reported 23,909 shares stake. Prudential Public Limited Company accumulated 231,988 shares or 0.19% of the stock. M&R Capital Management reported 0.19% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). King Wealth holds 16,133 shares. First Citizens State Bank And Trust owns 18,187 shares. Dana Inv Advsrs Inc invested in 1.88% or 169,754 shares. Pure Financial has 0.07% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,501 shares. Boys Arnold has invested 0.18% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). New York-based Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.33% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 384,628 shares stake.