Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Great West Life Assurance Company Lifted Its Holding; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Country Club Trust Company Has Lowered Stake by $7.95 Million as Share Price Declined

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 13,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 942,486 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $221.40M, up from 928,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $276.43. About 2.05 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 22/03/2018 – Mastercard Foundation to spend $100m in Rwanda to help create jobs; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM; 30/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q NET REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.25B; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 26/04/2018 – IFC, MA TO EXPAND PACT TO FOCUS ON EMERGING MARKET INCLUSION; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space

Country Club Trust Company decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 47.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company sold 57,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 62,789 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.78 million, down from 119,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $127.8. About 8.30 million shares traded or 7.98% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 06/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data, Educational Resources and Support for the Ophthalmology Community at the 2018 ASCRS•ASOA Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 24/05/2018 – Drug Overview 2018: lnvega Sustenna/lnvega Trinza (Paliperidone Palmitate; Johnson & Johnson) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret); 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Macleods Pharma in talks with J&J for licence deal of tuberculosis drug – Economic Times; 17/04/2018 – J&J – IN MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESSES, “HAVE AREAS OF LEADERSHIP AND CONTINUE TO MAKE INVESTMENTS AND PORTFOLIO CHOICES TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE”; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. On Wednesday, July 31 Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,500 shares. DAVIS RICHARD K also bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 15.98 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.