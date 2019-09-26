Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Ghp Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Position; Raytheon Co (RTN) Stake Has Increased by Guardian Capital Lp

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 11.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc sold 1,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 12,119 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.21 million, down from 13,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $272.75. About 4.01M shares traded or 17.06% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Net $1.5B; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Has $3.3 Billion Remaining Under Current Buyback Authorization; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 2,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 89,517 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.57 million, up from 86,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $197.46. About 1.26 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 20/04/2018 – Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 13/03/2018 – Raytheon: Adriane M. Brown Elected to Bd of Directors; 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – $3 BLN ORDER, AT CURRENT LIST PRICES, WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED ON BOEING’S ORDERS & DELIVERIES WEBSITE; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT TO PRODUCE ROMANIA’S NEW PATRIOT SYSTEM; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON RTN.N SAYS ‘FAIRLY CONFIDENT’ POLAND, U.S. CAN COMPLETE AGREEMENT ON NEXT PHASE OF PATRIOT SYSTEM BY YEAR-END; 28/03/2018 – Poland, United States sign $4.75 bln deal on Patriot missiles; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 NET SALES $26.5 BLN – $27.0 BLN; 28/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 28; 17/05/2018 – Raytheon Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 33.76 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

