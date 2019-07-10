Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Gateway Investment Advisers Decreased Stake by $842,475 as Stock Price Rose; As Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Market Valuation Rose, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Has Increased Position

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 621.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 56,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,064 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64 million, up from 9,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $42.98. About 9.96 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 22/03/2018 – Four senior UK politicians urge regulator to block Murdoch-Sky deal; 07/05/2018 – Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – DEAL SYNERGIES WILL BE ACHIEVED THROUGH OPTIMISING COMCAST’S AND SKY’S COMPLEMENTARY OPS, WITH ONLY LIMITED IMPACT ON HEADCOUNT EXPECTED; 03/05/2018 – Zola Announces $100M Series D Financing Led by Comcast Ventures With Participation From NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investment Partners; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SKY HOLDERS ENTITLED TO GET £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SHR; 10/05/2018 – FCC SAYS RULES ADOPTED IN DECEMBER ALLOWING INTERNET PROVIDERS TO BLOCK OR SLOW CONTENT WILL TAKE EFFECT AROUND JUNE 10; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid 16% More Than Disney for 21st Century Fox, Filing Shows; 17/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Blood but not much treasure: Vivendi’s European media crusade; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST AND CHARTER WILL CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN THEIR OWN RELATIONSHIPS WITH DEVICE MANUFACTURERS

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 3,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,759 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.30 million, down from 47,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $279.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $273.34. About 2.25M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $138.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 15,546 shares to 119,196 shares, valued at $33.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 5,036 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,171 shares, and cut its stake in Clorox Co Del Com (NYSE:CLX).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $10.24 million activity. 845 Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) shares with value of $30,036 were sold by Murdock Daniel C..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.76% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Leavell Investment has invested 0.47% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Fcg Ltd Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 16,197 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Incorporated has 28,435 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Comgest Glob Invsts Sas has 198,200 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt Inc has 51,939 shares. Tennessee-based Patten & Patten Tn has invested 0.99% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 1.40M were accumulated by Altrinsic Advsr Limited Company. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,916 shares stake. Schroder Investment Mgmt reported 0.32% stake. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability Com stated it has 36.45M shares. Main Street Research Ltd Liability invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Shelton Capital Management accumulated 24,848 shares. D E Shaw & Co owns 655,323 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86B for 37.55 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58 billion and $11.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 12,191 shares to 64,273 shares, valued at $3.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New by 36,196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,511 shares, and has risen its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

