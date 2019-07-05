Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Egerton Capital Uk Llp Has Raised Stake; Garrison Financial Position in Sonoco Products Company (SON) Has Increased as Stock Rose

Garrison Financial Corp increased its stake in Sonoco Products Company (SON) by 68.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp bought 5,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,359 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822,000, up from 7,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Sonoco Products Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $66.09. About 112,790 shares traded. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 22.42% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.99% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 29/05/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – CONITEX SONOCO’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER MICHEL SCHMIDLIN AND MEMBERS OF HIS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP TEAM WILL REMAIN WITH SONOCO; 22/03/2018 – Sonoco Products To Acquire Highland Packaging Solutions for $150M in Cash; 19/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – 20/20 VISION TARGET OF GROWING ANNUAL REVENUE TO GREATER THAN $6 BLN; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO 1Q BASE EPS 74C, EST. 72C; 10/04/2018 – SONOCO UNIT, CATHAY PACIFIC CARGO IN GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP PACT; 29/05/2018 – SONOCO TO BUY CONITEX SONOCO JV; 02/04/2018 – Sonoco Names Robert C. Tiede Pres and CEO; 29/05/2018 – SONOCO SEES DEAL MODESTLY ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 SALES FOR PAPER AND INDUSTRIAL CONVERTED PRODUCTS SEGMENT WERE $461 MLN, UP FROM $443 MLN IN 2017; 10/04/2018 – Sonoco ThermoSafe and Cathay Pacific Cargo Launch Global Partnership to Lease PharmaPort 360 Temperature Controlled Bulk Shippers

Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 14.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp bought 315,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.45M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $575.89M, up from 2.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $271.58. About 1.16M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – GOH IS CEO OF SINGAPORE AIRLINES; 01/05/2018 – Mastercard Pioneers Remote Biometric Card Enrollment; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–3rd Update; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE CREDIT SAYS ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO DEVELOP NEW CREDIT PRODUCT FOR AMERICANS WITH LOW OR NO CREDIT SCORES; 07/03/2018 – DIGITAL FOCUS ALIGNS MASTERCARD ORGANIZATION & INVESTMENTS; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Net $1.5B; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call

More notable recent Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “What to watch today: Dow to rise, Iran shoots down US drone, and Slack to debut on NYSE – CNBC” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Company: The First Purchase Of The Casey Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Deep Analysis Of Diageo – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB), The Stock That Dropped 25% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Travelport Worldwide Ltd (TVPT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 25 investors sold SON shares while 102 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 72.30 million shares or 2.05% less from 73.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 67,839 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 54,397 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc owns 0.02% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) for 1,396 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Company holds 309,633 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 25,874 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Perella Weinberg Cap Management Limited Partnership owns 30,669 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Ltd accumulated 142,037 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 17,602 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 82,400 shares. 5,860 were reported by Dupont Capital Management. Navellier And Associates invested in 0.38% or 39,931 shares. Naples Global Advsrs Llc holds 0.43% or 27,623 shares. Bancorp Of Hawaii reported 16,125 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Hallmark Capital Mgmt holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) for 31,477 shares. 14,601 are held by Palladium Prtnrs Limited Liability Com.

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 9,084 shares to 27,443 shares, valued at $5.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laboratory Corp. Of America (NYSE:LH) by 2,607 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,598 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity.